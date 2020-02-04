Shelby Cruise-In Celebrates ‘Ford v Ferrari’ At The Petersen Museum

It’s important to know your audience. And this wasn’t just another themed cruise-in on a Sunday morning. This one was special. It was a gathering of American muscle and ardent fans celebrating a piece of cinema inspired by real-world racing drama.

Each month, our Breakfast Club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars. — Terry L. Karges, Petersen Automotive Museum

“Ferrari fans can come back in a few weeks to celebrate,” Petersen Automotive Museum Founding Chairman Bruce Meyer joked from the stage. “But today, you are losers.”

His jest was met with chuckles throughout the crowd of Ford and Shelby enthusiasts gathering on January 26, 2020 to appreciate the legend that provided the storyline for an Oscar-nominated film: Ford v Ferrari.

“Each month, our Breakfast Club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars,” Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges said. “Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-In delivered all that and more with the addition of the special panel discussion about Ford v Ferrari and the early days of Shelby American.”

Filling that panel was a who’s who of experts on the lore of the saga that inspired the movie. They included Peter Brock; Peter Miles (son of racing driver Ken Miles); Charlie Agapiou (crew chief); Aaron Shelby (Carroll Shelby’s grandson); Allen Grant (driver); Lenny Shabes (film producer); and A.J. Baime (author of “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans,” the book that inspired the movie).

Attendees were able to ask questions of the panel, which was moderated by Bruce Meyer, and many of the answers helped separate the facts of the events from the fictional drama of the film.

Most dramatic for spectators, however, was a strong showing of American muscle machines from the past and present. As you might expect, most of these machines carried Ford and Shelby nameplates, and you can check out more of these impressive machines in the gallery below.

And, of course, if you missed the movie in theaters, it is now available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, and YouTube streaming platforms. It hits Blu-Ray and DVD on February 11, 2020.