Shelby Cruise-In Celebrates ‘Ford v Ferrari’ At The Petersen Museum

By Steve Turner February 04, 2020

It’s important to know your audience. And this wasn’t just another themed cruise-in on a Sunday morning. This one was special. It was a gathering of American muscle and ardent fans celebrating a piece of cinema inspired by real-world racing drama.

Each month, our Breakfast Club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars. — Terry L. Karges, Petersen Automotive Museum

“Ferrari fans can come back in a few weeks to celebrate,” Petersen Automotive Museum Founding Chairman Bruce Meyer joked from the stage. “But today, you are losers.”

More than just a cruise-in with Shelby as its featured marque, the Bruce Meyer’s All-American Cruise-In on January 26, 2020 included a panel discussion that celebrated the Ford v Ferrari movie and its historic source material. The panel included designer Pete Brock; Peter Miles, son of racing driver Ken Miles; crew chief Charlie Agapiou; Carroll Shelby’s grandson Aaron Shelby; driver Allen Grant; film producer Lenny Shabes; and A.J. Baime, author of “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans,” which inspired the film.

His jest was met with chuckles throughout the crowd of Ford and Shelby enthusiasts gathering on January 26, 2020 to appreciate the legend that provided the storyline for an Oscar-nominated film: Ford v Ferrari.

A centerpiece of the event was the first production Shelby Cobra, which was shipped to France and raced. Bruce Meyer found it at a car show there and brought it back to the States and into his collection. This historic roadster even wears a huge signature by the man himself on the glovebox door.

“Each month, our Breakfast Club cruise-ins gather enthusiasts from every corner of Los Angeles for a morning of conversation, laughter and some truly amazing cars,” Petersen Executive Director Terry L. Karges said. “Bruce Meyer’s American Car Cruise-In delivered all that and more with the addition of the special panel discussion about Ford v Ferrari and the early days of Shelby American.”

In addition to the classic hardware, there was a strong showing of modern Shelby GT350s on site at the cruise-in.

Filling that panel was a who’s who of experts on the lore of the saga that inspired the movie. They included Peter Brock; Peter Miles (son of racing driver Ken Miles); Charlie Agapiou (crew chief); Aaron Shelby (Carroll Shelby’s grandson); Allen Grant (driver); Lenny Shabes (film producer); and A.J. Baime (author of “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans,” the book that inspired the movie).

If you have seen the Ford v. Ferrari film, you know that driver Ken Miles’ son, Peter (left center), is a central character. The man himself was on site at the Petersen, along with Aaron Shelby (right center), grandson of Carroll Shelby. Popular with attendees, the duo signed movie posters and other memorabilia with the rest of the event’s panelists.

Attendees were able to ask questions of the panel, which was moderated by Bruce Meyer, and many of the answers helped separate the facts of the events from the fictional drama of the film.

While not a traditional car show, the cruise-in did hand out a few awards to owners of deserving machines. Steve Han drove away with the Hammertime Excellence Award for this 2016 Shelby GT350, and Chris Porter’s 2017 Shelby GT350 wowed the crowd to earn the People’s Choice Award.

Most dramatic for spectators, however, was a strong showing of American muscle machines from the past and present. As you might expect, most of these machines carried Ford and Shelby nameplates, and you can check out more of these impressive machines in the gallery below.

And, of course, if you missed the movie in theaters, it is now available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, and YouTube streaming platforms. It hits Blu-Ray and DVD on February 11, 2020.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

More Sources

Petersen Automotive Museum
https://www.petersen.org/
323-964-6331

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

