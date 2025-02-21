VMP’s Annual Open House Celebrates Fast Machines In The Florida Sun

steveturner
By Steve Turner February 21, 2025

Since moving to its expansive campus in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, VMP Performance began inviting the automotive community to its facility for a day of high-performance fun in the Florida sun. Held annually on the Sunday before President’s Day, this year’s event continued the tradition in style.

We don’t have a business without our customers, they are the most important thing to us… — Justin Starkey, VMP Performance

“It was great, we changed things up and added a raffle for VMP parts and tunes, along with parts from our vendors,” Justin Starkey, co-founder of VMP Performance, said. “The community responded to this and I think we’ll see an even bigger show next year.”

Naturally, VMP Performance displays all of its in-house projects — like Rebecca Starkey’s storied S197 race car — at the company’s annual open house. This year’s events featured dyno pulls, food trucks, product raffles, shop tours, and a huge cruise-in car show. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of VMP Performance and by Ivan Korda)

In addition to a free-form cruise-in format to the show, the VMP Open House offered dyno runs, food trucks, product raffles, and shop tours. More than anything, however, the event is a way for the VMP crew to connect with its customers and show appreciation for them.

The event also serves as a great opportunity for people to see VMP’s products firsthand and learn more about them. This year there were product and merchandise raffles and some lucky attendees drove away with free gear.

“It’s become an annual celebration to bring our customers together and show off new things from VMP. We don’t have a business without our customers, they are the most important thing to us,” Justin reflected. “It’s great to get the community out and see all the unique vehicles and builds. We are ‘car’ people and appreciate everything on wheels, regardless of the brand.”

While the show was open to all makes and models, it’s not a surprise that the field was full of high-performance Fords and Ford-powered machines. In all, it was a great day for fans of all things automotive, and we are highlighting some of the standout rides from the show here, but the best way to enjoy it is to attend yourself.

The VMP Performance team is already thinking about ways to make next year’s show even better, so pencil in a trip to the beach next February to join in on the fun.

Open to all makes and models, the VMP Open House brings out some interesting machines, but nothing was wilder than this Coyote-swapped exotic.

“Before next year’s show, our all-wheel-drive dyno will be installed and operational along with a new building to house it,” Justin added.

Until then, enjoy the cars we saw at the 2025 show for inspiration to get your ride ready for the 2026 VMP Open House.

There were several Terminators on the property, including this red example with the big Whipple blower atop its Four-Valve 4.6-liter engines.

Performance pickups are hotter than ever, but it’s not too common to see an F-250 slammed on bags. This prodigious pickup looked sharp at the VMP Open House.

The S550 crowd was well-represented at the event, including this low-slung green machine with a matching Whipple supercharger atop its Coyote 5.0-liter engine.

There were also a few Foxes in attendance, including this blue coupe with an aero front end and a carbureted small-block underhood.

Some clean, classic Mavericks showed up as well, including this Coyote-swapped example boosted by two big turbos.

VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369
Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
