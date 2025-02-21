VMP’s Annual Open House Celebrates Fast Machines In The Florida Sun

Since moving to its expansive campus in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, VMP Performance began inviting the automotive community to its facility for a day of high-performance fun in the Florida sun. Held annually on the Sunday before President’s Day, this year’s event continued the tradition in style.

We don’t have a business without our customers, they are the most important thing to us… — Justin Starkey, VMP Performance

“It was great, we changed things up and added a raffle for VMP parts and tunes, along with parts from our vendors,” Justin Starkey, co-founder of VMP Performance, said. “The community responded to this and I think we’ll see an even bigger show next year.”

In addition to a free-form cruise-in format to the show, the VMP Open House offered dyno runs, food trucks, product raffles, and shop tours. More than anything, however, the event is a way for the VMP crew to connect with its customers and show appreciation for them.

“It’s become an annual celebration to bring our customers together and show off new things from VMP. We don’t have a business without our customers, they are the most important thing to us,” Justin reflected. “It’s great to get the community out and see all the unique vehicles and builds. We are ‘car’ people and appreciate everything on wheels, regardless of the brand.”

While the show was open to all makes and models, it’s not a surprise that the field was full of high-performance Fords and Ford-powered machines. In all, it was a great day for fans of all things automotive, and we are highlighting some of the standout rides from the show here, but the best way to enjoy it is to attend yourself.

The VMP Performance team is already thinking about ways to make next year’s show even better, so pencil in a trip to the beach next February to join in on the fun.

“Before next year’s show, our all-wheel-drive dyno will be installed and operational along with a new building to house it,” Justin added.

Until then, enjoy the cars we saw at the 2025 show for inspiration to get your ride ready for the 2026 VMP Open House.