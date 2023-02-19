Event Preview: The 46th Annual NSRA Western Street Rod Nationals

Car show season is rapidly approaching, and one event you need to attend is the 46th Annual NSRA Western Street Rod Nationals. This event will be rolling into the Kern County Fairgrounds in Bakersfield, California April 28-30 and it will feature nearly 1,500 pre-1993 vehicles that you’ll want to check out.

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) always puts on a great show, and the Western Street Rod Nationals draws in vehicles from all over the United States. There will be a mixture of amazing vehicles that includes street rods, muscle cars, hot rods, classic vehicles, and much more.

Now, you’ll really want to make time to check out the special displays that will be set up at the Western Street Rod Nationals. These areas include the Streets of Rods and the Circle of Winners. In the Streets of Rods area, you’ll see all the vehicles that are competing for various prestigious awards at the Western Street Rod Nationals. The Circle Of Winners will be set up on Sunday, this is where you can check out who brought home the hardware at the Western Street Rod Nationals.

The Western Street Rod Nationals is a robust event that has something for everyone. There will be a women’s world arts and crafts show, lady’s tea, kid’s games, a coloring contest, and other activities set up during the event. If you enjoy live entertainment, you’ll want to check out Captain Morgan and the Fish when they take the stage on Friday and Saturday evenings. iHeart Radio’s Nick Donovan’s Rockin’ Road Show will also be broadcasting from the Western Street Rod Nationals each day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day. There will also be a swap meet set up, and numerous vendors you can visit as well.

So, if you love shiny paint, chrome, and horsepower this will be a show you need to check out. If you want to participate in or attend the 46th Annual NSRA Western Street Rod Nationals you’ll want to check out the NSRA website right here.