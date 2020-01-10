Looking Back at One of the Largest All-Ford Shows on the West Coast



Each year, after a full summer of cruising, wrenching, and racing, with winter upon us and the cold and wet weather looming, we look back on the past season of Ford fun with a little nostalgia. For those on the West Coast, one of the biggest and best all-Ford events takes place at Sacramento Raceway each fall — the All Fast Fords and Muscle Mustangs Show-and-Go held by the Capital Mustangs Car Club. This year, the date was September 15th! As we stay cooped up for the winter, we can’t help but reminisce about one of the best Blue Oval events on the West Coast.

This year, mild weather welcomed over 130 show cars and 100 drag racers and drifters to the event’s sixth installment. Plenty of vendors were on-hand showing off their latest parts, there was a swap meet with some NOS gold, and a row of food trucks that kept the hungry Ford fans fed.

The car show brought plenty of solid FoMoCos, from modern muscle like Fox-bodies, SN95s, New Edges, and some killer S197s and S550s, to classic Mustangs, Fairlanes, and Falcons.

For those who preferred more go than show, there was plenty of drag racing action throughout the day. From single-digit drag cars and vintage drag racers to a field of modern Fords competing for cash and bragging rights, there was a little something for everyone. Speaking of which, a burnout pit added a new twist this year, as the Sac Speed Shop sponsored event let fans get sideways and test their drifting skills in a safe area backed by a DJ spinning tracks to get the drifters and the crowd hyped.

Sacramento Raceway Park is one of the premiere drag strips on the West Coast with a solid track surface that produces fast e.t.’s and big trap speeds, and it proved the perfect venue for the Blue Oval event. As for the Capital Mustangs Club, they’re all about nice cars, family, and giving back to the community.

“This is our sixth year of the event and it’s something we look forward to, since proceeds go to the Sacramento Children’s Receiving Home and it’s the only all-Ford event that has a show, drag racing, drifting, and vendor row and swap meet,” Tayron Young, Capital Mustangs Club Founder, said.

Whether you like show cars or racecars, the All Fast Fords & Muscle Mustangs Show-and-Go show is a great way to spend a day in the sun before the long, hard, cold winter sets in and we’re left without our cars and only to reminisce about the past season’s highlights. For more information on next year’s event, visit Capital Mustangs Club and Sacramento Raceway.