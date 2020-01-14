Looking Back at the 46th Annual Daytona Turkey Run

Humble Beginnings

“The Turkey Run was created in 1974 by the Daytona Beach Street Rods Association. The club’s president, Stu Sarjeant, had previously attempted to enter his 1923 Ford Hot Rod in the Ormond Beach 1973 Gaslight Parade but was denied as no modified cars were permitted. Sarjeant said, “my four-year-old son started to cry, and we decided right then and there we would have a show of our own. And that’s exactly what we did the following year.” The first Turkey Run hosted 45 cars and was held at the Howard Johnson hotel across from Bellair Plaza.

Continuing to grow, the show moved to Seabreeze High School in 1982 and added a swap meet. By 1987, the Turkey Run had grown to more than 900 cars and relocated to a property at the Daytona Beach Airport.

In 1989, the Daytona Beach Street Rods Association partnered with the Daytona Beach Racing and Recreational Facilities District and found a permanent home in the infield of Daytona International Speedway. By this time, the show had grown to over 1,520 show quality cars and 250 swap meet vendors. In 1990, building on the success of the Turkey Run, the Spring Daytona Turkey Run was created. The show welcomed more than 800 cars its first year.

Currently the Daytona Turkey Run hosts nearly 7,000 vintage, classic, muscle, and race cars and trucks for show and sale in the fall, and over 2,000 in the spring. In addition, guests are treated to a massive swap meet in which vendors sell and trade hard-to-find auto parts and accessories, Artisan Alley, entertainment, and a full midway of food vendors.