Typically on the first day of almost any race weekend the crowd trickles in slowly, and by Saturday afternoon we are off and running. However, the family reunion known as Modular Nationals is different. Once again the Mod Nats saw record-breaking attendance, on the very first day (Thursday, November 11th). Attendees were treated to some incredibly fast cars make passes on the strip at South Georgia Motorsports Park. The amount of passes during the test and tune would fill any drag racers cup. Check out the shots we gathered from the first day of Mod Nationals and stay tuned for more coverage from the event.

Photo gallery VIEW FULL GALLERY > mod-nationals-kicks-off-with-record-first-day-attendance-2021-11-11_20-37-35_867619



