Balls ricocheted across pool tables, pinballs bounced off bumpers, and high scores tallied on classic video games as Mustang Week brought the fun inside and out for ’Stangs & Games presented by BOOSTane at Player 1UP in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina on Wednesday.

The fun wasn’t limited to the arcade bar’s confines, however, as the parking lot was filled with Mustangs from all eras, which fans could enjoy between stints of gaming competitions and camaraderie. There was also a shuttle running fans back and forth to Lue Creative’s legendary Retro Meet at Suck Bang Blow, so the old-school vibes were strong as Mustang Week reached its midpoint.

Naturally, the Mustang Week team was on hand selling the highly sought-after merchandise to enthusiasts who wanted mementos from this year’s Mustang 60th Anniversary celebration. Participants were also able to pick up car show credentials to ensure a smooth entry into the Official Mustang Week Car Show on Friday.

Next the action heads to K1 Speed in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the Mustang Week K1 Challenge presented by DeatschWerks, where participants can compete for trophies and prizes. However, before we hit the indoor track, let’s check out some highlights from ’Stangs & Games.