Mustang Week Action Hits The Track For Hot Laps At K1 Speed

Tires were squealing and accelerator pedals were to the floor, but the action was safely away from the streets at Mustang Week 2024. The event has a long history of corner-carving dating back to when the speedway was still around, but the Mustang Week K1 Challenge presented by DeatschWerks kept that spirit alive on the go-kart track.

The beauty of Mustang Week is the variety of activities available at the events and around town. This event brought the 60th Anniversary Mustang celebration action indoors for some high-stakes action as participants competed for the chance to win a $1,000 gift card for first place, a $750 card for second place, and a $500 card for third place, as well as the chance to square off against celebrity drivers like Vaughn Gittin, Ben Hobson, Jack Roush Jr., and Chad Finchum.

Of course, the other great thing about Mustang Week is the event’s namesake car is everywhere, so the parking lot at K1 Speed was like a car show of its own, so we checked out some of those rides as well.

Next, we reach peak Mustang Week as the Mustang 60th Anniversary celebration heads for Myrtle Beach Mall for the Official Mustang Week Car Show. There will be thousands of cars on hand, awards on the line, and plenty of vendors showing off their wares. Before we head to the mall, let’s catch up on the action from the K1 Challenge presented by DeatschWerks.