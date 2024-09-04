Mustang Week Revs Up With The All-Mustang Meet-Up At Suck Bang Blow

Mustang Week Revs Up With The All-Mustang Meet-Up At Suck Bang Blow

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 04, 2024

A steady stream of pony cars from all generations filled the parking lot of the infamous Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. This 40,000-sq-ft facility is known for hosting big events and served as the ideal spot for the All-Mustang Meet-Up presented by Blow-By Racing, which marked the second day of Mustang Week presented by Ford and CJ Pony Parts.

After a huge first day, which brought out more than 1,500 cars to the Kick-off Party, presented by Vibrant, at the Hangout, things kept rolling on Tuesday as fans and participants hit the merch tent to pick up the coveted Mustang Week ’24 swag to signify they were part of the ongoing celebration of the Ford Mustang’s milestone 60th anniversary.

“It was another great event at Suck Bang Blow. This exceeded our expectations. We don’t have final numbers yet, but we’re estimated to be up nearly 50 percent over last year,” Thomas Myroniak, Event Director, Power Automedia, said. “We had a lot of people who showed up this year and picked up their credentials for the show, which indicates that people are showing up early and they’re going to have a smooth transition into the show on Friday.”

Next up the action heads to Player1UP for the official Mustang Week Stangs & Games, presented by BOOSTane, but before we get to that, let’s check out some highlights from the All-Mustang Meet-Up presented by Blow-By Racing at Suck Bang Blow.

As promised the sponsors of the All-Mustang Meet-Up, Blow-By Racing, brought out a 2024 Mustang boosted by one of the new VMP/Whipple supercharger systems. Supported by a Whipple calibration, GripTec pulleys, and UPR suspension, this boosted S650 sits just right rolling on Velgen wheels wrapped in Continental rubber. (Photos by Steve Turner)

The line for T-shirts was steady throughout the All-Mustang Meet-Up presented by Blow-By Racing, and some participants picked up their car show credentials early to ensure smooth sailing into the Official Mustang Week Car Show on Friday.

Powered by an Armageddon twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter, Barry Hopper’s School Bus Yellow 2013 Boss 302 generates 1,400 horsepower and runs deep into the 7-second zone under the control of a Holley Dominator EFI system.

It’s not often that you see a real 1995 Mustang Cobra R out roaming the streets, but Alan Hitt brought #171 out to Mustang Week, though he is limiting himself to putting just 100 miles on this rare ride while in Myrtle Beach.

A Kenne Bell Mammoth supercharger boosts the Three-Valve 4.6-liter engine in Steve Abel’s 2007 Mustang GT and delivers 700 horsepower to the rear wheels.

One of just 30 examples constructed with a manual transmission, Shawn Miller’s 2022 Shelby Super Snake is number 53 of 89 produced and it pumps out 825 horsepower courtesy of a Whipple-supercharged 5.0-liter.

Drew and Kelly Petit brought out their heavily modified 2014 Mustang GT. Its laundry list of mods is highlighted by a Bullseye single-turbo system which pushes the combo to 634 rear-wheel horsepower under the sway of an AED custom tune.

Stay Safe

One other feature of the All-Mustang Meet-Up is a free shuttle service provided by Save 22. The shuttle has multiple stops along on US-17 – running from Beaver Bar to Player 1Up – to reduce pedestrian traffic (there is no sidewalk) and keep everyone safe. The sponsor if fitting considering its mission is to help those who keep us safe. Save 22 – a 501c(3) – dedicated to preventing suicide among veterans, active-duty personnel, and first responders.

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Blow By Racing
https://blowbyracing.com
(561) 417-5555
Save 22
https://save22.vet/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Mustang Week Hit High Score During Stangs & Games At Player 1UP

Event Coverage

Mustang Week Hit High Score During Stangs & Games At Player 1UP

Mustang Week Revs Up With The All-Mustang Meet-Up At Suck Bang Blow

Event Coverage

Mustang Week Revs Up With The All-Mustang Meet-Up At Suck Bang Blow

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading