A steady stream of pony cars from all generations filled the parking lot of the infamous Suck Bang Blow biker bar in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina. This 40,000-sq-ft facility is known for hosting big events and served as the ideal spot for the All-Mustang Meet-Up presented by Blow-By Racing, which marked the second day of Mustang Week presented by Ford and CJ Pony Parts.

After a huge first day, which brought out more than 1,500 cars to the Kick-off Party, presented by Vibrant, at the Hangout, things kept rolling on Tuesday as fans and participants hit the merch tent to pick up the coveted Mustang Week ’24 swag to signify they were part of the ongoing celebration of the Ford Mustang’s milestone 60th anniversary.

“It was another great event at Suck Bang Blow. This exceeded our expectations. We don’t have final numbers yet, but we’re estimated to be up nearly 50 percent over last year,” Thomas Myroniak, Event Director, Power Automedia, said. “We had a lot of people who showed up this year and picked up their credentials for the show, which indicates that people are showing up early and they’re going to have a smooth transition into the show on Friday.”

Next up the action heads to Player1UP for the official Mustang Week Stangs & Games, presented by BOOSTane, but before we get to that, let’s check out some highlights from the All-Mustang Meet-Up presented by Blow-By Racing at Suck Bang Blow.