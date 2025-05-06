Mustang Week Texas ’25: Cruise-In

After months of planning and days of pony car fun, Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR wrapped up its debut in the Lone Star State with the Cruise-In at the Moody Gardens campus in Galveston, Texas, on April 27, 2025. Picking up where the Car Show presented by LMR left off, the Cruise-In presented by LMR kept the party going for one final day.

There was no judging, so participants could relax and enjoy the show. And there was more to behold than just cars on display, the Burnyard was filled with action as Ford kept the Mustang Unleashed going and drifters showed off their tire-slaying skills. Among them were Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the RTR team. Ben Hobson continued to dazzle fans with their tandem demonstrations of slideways car control.

Drifters weren’t the only drivers transforming tires into clouds of smoke, however. The Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class offered drivers of Ford-powered and Ford-bodied street cars the opportunity to show off their tire-shredding skills with the chance to win $500 in prizes.

Those burnout champions weren’t the only participants who drove away with trophies, as the Mustang Car Show Awards Ceremony closed out the event by presenting awards to winners in a wide range of categories, including Vendor’s Choice Awards selected by Mustang Week Texas’ top sponsors. You can check out the complete results from the event by clicking this link, but until next year, check out highlights and a photo gallery from the final day of this inaugural event in this post.

