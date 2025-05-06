Mustang Week Texas ’25: Cruise-In

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 06, 2025

After months of planning and days of pony car fun, Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR wrapped up its debut in the Lone Star State with the Cruise-In at the Moody Gardens campus in Galveston, Texas, on April 27, 2025. Picking up where the Car Show presented by LMR left off, the Cruise-In presented by LMR kept the party going for one final day.

There was no judging, so participants could relax and enjoy the show. And there was more to behold than just cars on display, the Burnyard was filled with action as Ford kept the Mustang Unleashed going and drifters showed off their tire-slaying skills. Among them were Vaughn Gittin Jr. and the RTR team. Ben Hobson continued to dazzle fans with their tandem demonstrations of slideways car control.

It was great to see 16-time drag racing champion and Street Outlaws star out at Mustang Week Texas. This home-state hero embraced the show from Drag Day to judging the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World burnout contest during Mustang Week Mayhem presented by Auto Addict. Cruise-In attendees could get an up-close and personal look at his infamous steed, LaFawnduh.

Drifters weren’t the only drivers transforming tires into clouds of smoke, however. The Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class offered drivers of Ford-powered and Ford-bodied street cars the opportunity to show off their tire-shredding skills with the chance to win $500 in prizes.

Those burnout champions weren’t the only participants who drove away with trophies, as the Mustang Car Show Awards Ceremony closed out the event by presenting awards to winners in a wide range of categories, including Vendor’s Choice Awards selected by Mustang Week Texas’ top sponsors. You can check out the complete results from the event by clicking this link, but until next year, check out highlights and a photo gallery from the final day of this inaugural event in this post.

Duncan Brothers Customs, which won the inaugural Great 8 competition at Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Unfortunately, the winning car, the Frankenboss, couldn’t make it, so the crew brought out one of its latest body-swap machines, the Mach X. Inspired by the owner’s aerospace background, there is a 2012 Mustang California Special under this classic Mach 1 metal.

For those who missed out on Mustang Unleashed on Saturday, the Cruise-In offered a great chance to spend quality time learning about the latest Mustangs.

Mustang Week Texas offered something for everyone, and some participants wanted to experience as much of it as possible. Among those Mustang fans was William Abel. Not only did he bring his 2022 Mustang GT out to the Cruise-In, but it appeared at the Car Show and took home awards in the Autocross at the Track Day and the True Street class at the Drag Day.

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson of RTR Vehicles had a blast at Mustang Week Texas. From racing in go-karts and drifting everywhere they could to signing autographs and judging the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World burnout contest, they put the fun in fun-having. That included giving some lucky attendees the rides of their lives in their Mustang RTR drift demonstrators.

After the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Fords vs. The World wowed the crowd on Saturday night, the Mustang Week Smoke Show: Street Class kept the fun going on Sunday during the Cruise-In. After the cloud of smoke dispersed, it was Colt Tompkins (above) who took home the crown in his yellow S197. Octavio Reyes and his F-150 earned Second Place, and Traein Garcia nabbed the Third Place trophy.

Mustang Week Texas closed out on a high note with the Car Show Awards Ceremony. The Best of Show winners included James Bingham Jr. (1987 Mustang/Retro), Craig Jones (Helleanor 1968 Mustang/Vintage), and Don Cullings (2013 Roush Stage 3 Mustang/Modern).

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

 

Article Sources

Anderson Ford Motorsport
https://www.andersonfordmotorsport.com
(217) 935-3106
Late Model Restoration
https://lmr.com/
(866) 507-3786
Mustang Week Texas
https://www.mustangweek.com/mustang-week-texas-2025/

More Sources

Auto Addict
https://autoaddictusa.com/
RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

