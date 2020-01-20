New GT500 Steals the Show at Atlanta’s Caffeine and Octane

The first Sunday of every month, The Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, transforms into the scene for one of the biggest car shows in the country. Caffeine and Octane regularly draws, on average, 2,000 cars each month, and features everything from classics to exotics and literally everything in between. While this January’s edition of the event had no shortage of exotics and plenty of Jeeps, the spotlight vehicle of the month, it was an American-made muscle car that really stole the show: a brand-new 2020 Shelby GT500 Mustang.

Just as the sun broke into the downtown Atlanta sky, this brand-new GT500 made its way though all the Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches to park quietly down toward the end of one of the rows. It did not take long for a crowd to quickly gather around the new Mustang, still wearing its paper tag, fresh from the dealership. Once a few dozen people had surrounded the car, the owner jumped back in and fired up the 5.2-liter Ford V8 engine for the crowd to hear. After a few quick revs, he hopped out and quickly disappeared into the crowd, letting the car be the star of the show. Believe us, the Shelby had no issues speaking for itself!