NSRA Southwest Street Rod Nationals Is Coming To Oklahoma, July 8th

If you haven’t already, mark your calendar for the second week in July, as the National Street Rod Association will be rolling into Oklahoma City to present the Southwest Street Rod Nationals! Cars of all kinds will be in attendance, including hot rods, street machines, trucks, and cruisers. We all know that the best part of the car hobby is the camaraderie, and an NSRA show is like coming home to familiar sounds, sights, and faces.

This will be the 32nd time the NSRA Southwest Street Rod Nationals has been held in Oklahoma City, and a record turnout of participants and spectators is expected this year. Almost all of the OKC fairgrounds will be utilized for the event as well as many of the buildings, which will house a large number of manufacturer and dealer displays, as well as other attractions.

This premier automotive event will be held on July 8, 9, and 10, 2022. The participants and visitors to the OKC fairgrounds will be part of the largest automotive event in this area. Spectators will be treated to the sights and sounds of some of the best constructed, most beautiful vintage automobiles assembled in one place.

In addition to the vendors and displays, there will be a “Women’s World” area with arts and crafts. A vintage car parts swap meet adds to the experience and who knows, you might find that one-of-a-kind part you’ve been searching for. Designed with fun for the entire family, the Southwest Street Rod Nationals is the place to be on July 8, 9, and 10, 2022. Go here for more info!