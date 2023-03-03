The Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals Is Coming To Texas

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is coming to Texas March 10-12 for the Goodguys 13th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. This event marks the 40th season of Goodguys car shows. If you’re looking for amazing cars, tons of vendors, a swap meet, and much more, you’ll want to check out the Goodguys 13th LMC Truck Spring

The family-friendly weekend of automotive happenings brings together over 2,500 of the southwest’s finest classics, hot rods, trucks, and muscle cars on display for people to see up close and in person. Plus, attendees don’t want to miss the LMC Ultimate Truck Showcase special exhibit and the cone-dodgin’ action of the Classic Performance Products (CPP) Autocross Racing Series with the Speedtech Performance Lone Star Shootout happening on Saturday afternoon.

There’s also a Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral, and Vendor/Manufacturers midway where enthusiasts can see and purchase the latest new hot rod and muscle car products available. Saturday highlights include a Burnout Contest where registered participants can show off their tire smoking skills and the pulsating fury of vintage dragsters firing off during Nitro Thunderfest!

With this event taking place on the infield of the Speedway, there are opportunities to ride in a Team Texas stock car with a professional driver and show participants get a chance to drive their own vehicle around the track during the Track Cruise. There is also a Kid’s Zone with free crafts, the Make-and-Take model car program, live music, and more to enjoy. On Sunday, attendees will be treated to an eclectic lineup of vintage and modern tech with Meguiar’s All-American Sunday welcoming American-made or powered show cars and trucks of all years. The Weekend is capped off with a can’t-miss Awards Ceremony.

Goodguys is also excited to team up with Connors Foundation to help raise awareness and inclusion for Down Syndrome. Conner, a 14-year-old hot rodder with Down Syndrome, will be at the event with other key foundation members all weekend accepting donations and promoting the foundation. Connor will be awarding a special trophy for his “Best in Show” pick at the Sunday Awards Ceremony. Additionally, those feeling generous will have the opportunity to donate to Connors Foundation at check-out when purchasing tickets or registering a vehicle online for the show. Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC.

You can learn more about this event, purchase tickets, or register a vehicle right here.