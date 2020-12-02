2020 Product Showcase: Impact’s New Champ ET Helmet

By Andrew Wolf December 02, 2020

Impact Race Products has built upon the success of its highly popular Champ helmet line with the new Champ ET, a affordable helmet geared toward racers at every level, featuring a number of the same safety and convenience features of the more expensive Champ at a more attractive price point.

The Champ ET is manufactured with a fiberglass composite shell, and utilizes Impact’s exclusive “Intelligent Gray Matter” single-piece liner. The Champ ET is upholstered with Impact’s fire retardant soft-knit Nomex material, making it not only safe, but impeccably comfortable to wear. The aggressive chin bar styling carried over from the Champ helmet acts as a built-in breath deflector, reducing fog build-up on the shield. The Champ ET also features removable cheek pads that can be replaced with versions available in varying thicknesses and shapes for a customized fit. 

“The goal with this helmet was to provide a lower cost alternative to the standard Champ helmet,” says Impact Racing’s Ben O’Connor. “The Champ has a composite shell and kevlar design. We didn’t want to sacrifice any of the safety aspects of the new helmet, but there were areas where using different materials for the shell — in this case, fiberglass — we were able to reduce the cost of the helmet while replicating many, but not all, of the design elements and features.”

Other features include a fire-retardant Kevlar chin strap with dual D-ring closure, and a 1/8-inch polycarbonate shield with three-position detent shield. The Champ ET shares the same shield as the Champ helmet, to which Impact offers a variety of anti-fog, tinted, chrome, and Hi-Def Amber shield options. 

“The champ lineup has appealed most to the drag race crowd, because of its aggressive styling. It has a an eye port that is smaller than any other helmet in our lineup, so it really allows the driver to be better focused on the tree at the dragstrip. It is commonly used on oval track and other venues, but it is most commonly used in drag racing.” 

The Champ ET is Snell SA2020 compliant.

Loading