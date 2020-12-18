2020 Product Showcase: ProCharger Boost for the Bullitt

If you’re a fan of the S550 Bullitt, you know there isn’t much to improve upon. The Bullitt is beautiful, and its lineage speaks for itself. ProCharger knew there was power on the table though, so they set out to unlock it — and they were successful. ProCharger supercharger systems are now available for the 2019 and 2020 Mustang Bullitt, and they offer an insane 70%+ power gain over stock. “And loads more for customers wanting to run E85 or more boost,” clarified ProCharger’s Erik Radzins.

“The small touches Ford added to this car make it just amazing,” said Radzins. “The dashboard having the retro ‘tach needle,’ the sounds the mufflers make, the color, the extra horsepower… it’s just all around a great car, and the ProCharger system adding SO MUCH horsepower so easy — well it takes it from amazing to literally perfect.”

The systems are easy to install in your garage utilizing common hand tools. There is no cutting, trimming, or otherwise messing with the Mustang required. You might have realized that we said “systems” — plural. ProCharger has several different kits to choose from based around three different supercharger trims: P-1SC-1, P-1X, and D-1X.

The P-1SC-1 supercharger included in ProCharger’s “Street Kits” is available with two different intercoolers: the H.O. and the Stage II. The H.O. system includes a shared 6-rib supercharger belt drive system and was designed keeping OEM quality in-mind. It easily bolts in and can be taken out, with no cutting required. Belts and pulleys can be changed without removing the supercharger itself, and ProCharger has included the tuning setup, complete with a handheld tuner.

The Stage II system builds on the H.O. system, also including a 75% larger intercooler (1,103 cubic-inch core to the H.O.’s 630 cubic-inch core) for cooler air intake temperatures. It also includes an 8-rib dedicated belt drive system for the maximum in power transfer, as well as a fuel system upgrade. The Stage II system promises a 65-70% horsepower gain on pump gas with 8.5 psi boost.

ProCharger offers a number of options when it comes to each system, including the finish of the supercharger and bracket (polished, black, or satin). You can also choose a black intercooler finish, helical gear set for noise reduction, race bypass valve upgrade (for Mustangs making over 750 horsepower or for those owners who just like the sound of a loud bypass), and an nGauge Programmer to replace the included handheld kit.

Systems start at $6,798, while tuner kits start at $6,248, and there is an available powertrain warranty for those seeking additional protection. Both the Stage II and H.O. systems are CARB compliant when using the factory airbox and P-1SC-1 or P-1X supercharger (ProCharger can tell you more about that on its website).

Speaking of the P-1X supercharger, it (along with the D-1X head unit) features a new aerodynamic compressor design for cooler charge air temperatures and higher horsepower at the same boost level as the P-1SC-1 and D-1SC. ProCharger labels the superchargers as “high-efficiency street/strip superchargers.” These head units are designed as a bolt-in replacement for the P-1SC-1 and D-1SC systems with a greater maximum power potential.

The volute and impeller (or the compressor side) of these superchargers were redesigned for greater efficiency and less parasitic engine load in mind. The result is less heat as well as a smaller amount of power needed to turn the impeller, allowing for a greater horsepower number.

For more information and to learn which system might work best on your Bullitt, visit ProCharger online!