2020 Product Showcase: TorqStorm/Prestige Motorsport Engine Packages

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff December 31, 2020

Coming in 2021, it will be easy to order a complete engine with TorqStorm Plus Kit, featuring a supercharger (or superchargers), built by Prestige Motorsports! Prestige Motorsports is based in Concord, North Carolina, and builds custom engines (Ford, GM, and Mopar) and turn-key packages. While there are a number of packages available “off the shelf,” customers can also contact Prestige directly to request customization.

Such was the case for the 427 Windsor pictured here, equipped with TorqStorm twin superchargers. The small-block Ford features a Dart block, AFR heads, Holley Terminator X EFI, and a custom hydraulic roller camshaft from Prestige Motorsports. You can see the engine in action on the dyno in the video above. It screamed to an incredible 1,043 horsepower and 890 lb-ft of torque.

“We don’t have a listing per se yet, but there will be one added soon for both the single and double supercharged 351W based engines stroked to 427ci,” explained Shawn Meekhof, sales and marketing specialist at Prestige Motorsports. “All of our engines are custom built, so a customer can contact us anytime and we can work with them on just about any engine combination — not just the ones listed on our site.”

While pricing is not available just yet, Shawn says we just need to be patient. “We are working with TorqStorm now on having our turn-key combinations added to the website, but we’re not there just yet.”

For Those Unfamiliar

We broke down all aspects of TorqStorm’s Plus Kits a while back, so you can get all caught up by clicking here. Basically, the kits are available for both big-block and small-block Fords in single supercharger or twin supercharger varieties. The Plus Kits include the supercharger(s), alternator, power steering pump, and A/C compressor, so you have everything you need to make big power.

The superchargers themselves feature a belt-driven, centrifugal-style, and compact design, and unlike a turbocharger, they’re crankshaft-driven. Centrifugal forces compress air, allowing them to be hyper efficient in power production. The head units are built from billet aluminum with a proprietary ceramic bearing system, and feature internal component coating to help prevent against damage caused by wear and temperature.

We’re looking forward to seeing more Prestige Motorsports TorqStorm-supercharged engines hit the market (and the dyno)! What project car would you drop one into? Let us know in the comments below!

