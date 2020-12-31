2020 Product Showcase: Vortech’s Newest Ford Offerings

Though the PRI Show was a no-go this year, that didn’t keep the performance aftermarket from showing off its latest and greatest offerings. Vortech has made the V-30 Supercharger Mounting Bracket and Cog Drive Package available for Ford 5.0L and 5.8L engines, and has also added the 2020 Ford 5.0L Mustang GT supercharger system to its extensive catalog.

The new mounting bracket and cog drive components for small-block Fords make it easy to bolt on serious power. The mounting bracket assembly features a driver side mount with a dual ½-inch billet plate mount configuration. Included in the kit are the plate/idler spacers and all of the hardware necessary for installation. An included flanged 3.6-inch idler is good for use with up to 50mm wide belts, though the belt length will vary depending on the engine deck height and pulley ratio.

The cog drive assembly from Vortech features hard anodized billet aluminum pulleys and accepts up to 50mm wide Gates GT belts. It is designed for use with the 4FP016-041- 5.0L Accessory Drive Adapter and 4MA018-XXX- Series, as well as Universal Crank Pulleys and 2G034-XXX-Series Supercharger Pulleys.

The package is available with the V-30 included, and is also available separately.

Vortech has also added the new 2020 Ford 5.0L Mustang GT Supercharger System to its centrifugal supercharger system lineup. The new blower is 50-State emissions legal (CARB EO: D-213-40) and utilizes the V-3 JT-Trim supercharger with an air-to-air charge cooler. The complete system will take the 2020 5.0L to a tire-shredding 693 horsepower and 584 lb-ft of torque with 7.5 to 8.5 psi when running CA 91 octane fuel.

The 2020 Mustang system includes the aforementioned V-3 JT-Trim supercharger with a 3.60-inch drive pulley, as well as a Livernois Programmer (5A003-150) which reflashes the ECM with a safe and custom Vortech tune for use with 91 octane fuel.

The included air inlet assembly features high-flow molded ducting as well as an OEM replacement K&N panel filter, silicone sleeves and reducers, and stainless steel clamps.

A welded air-to-air charge cooler, Vortech Maxflow race blow-off valve with filter, mandrel-bent aluminum charge tubes, silicone sleeves, and stainless steel clamps are all included in the list of discharge components. The idlers, drive belt, and high-grade hardware are all part of the billet aluminum and steel supercharger mounting bracket assembly.

All of this added power requires more fuel, so Vortech has included fuel system upgrades including fuel rail spacers, high-flow fuel injectors, and fuel pump voltage booster.

For more information or to order these new parts for your Ford, visit www.vortechsuperchargers.com!