2020 Product Showcase: Whipple’s New Superchargers for S197 GT500s

Sometimes, as new models and new engines appear on the market, owners of the outgoing generations might feel like their applications aren’t getting much of the aftermarket development attention. In a world where the latest and greatest is an automatic “must have,” many Mustang owners might find themselves trading up to keep up with the Joneses. If you’re a 2007-2014 Shelby GT500 owner, don’t count yourself among them! Whipple recently introduced TWO new superchargers for the aforementioned Shelbys, adding to a lineup that already includes the 2.9L, 3.4L, 4.0L, and 4.5L.

Now available are the 3.0L and 3.8L Gen 5 Whipple superchargers.

“The 3.0L Gen 5 offers increased airflow and improved efficiency over its 2.9L predecessor making it the perfect choice for mild to wild builds,” explains Whipple Product Line Director Nick Purciello.

Like its predecessor, the 3.0L Gen 5 will fit under your factory GT500 hood without any modification. Included in the complete system is a 2400cfm-capable throttle body and a 123mm cold air intake, replacing the restrictive factory versions “allowing the 3.0L compressor to really shine,” according to Purciello.

Whipple tells that this new 3.0L Gen 5 blower is so good, that it rivals the outgoing 4.5L’s performance capability.

“That’s pretty amazing for such smaller displacement and is a testament to Whipple’s latest twin screw technology,” says Purciello. “But bigger is better, right? If you’re talking about Whipple’s new 3.8L Gen 5, you would be correct.”

If you’re building a modified Shelby engine and looking for upwards of 1,500 horsepower, the 3.8L would be a great choice.

“Although larger in calculated displacement, the outgoing 4.0L and 4.5L cannot compare to the smaller, more efficient 3.8L,” says Purciello.

The 3.8L supercharger does require an aftermarket hood, or a combination of K-member spacers and lowering motor mounts (like the 3.4L, 4.0L, and 4.5L). The 3.8L has only been available for a few months, but it is already being proven on Shelby engines like the 1,323-wheel horsepower 2011 GT500 that produced the dyno sheet seen above, or a Holbrook Racing engine making more than 2,000 horsepower.

Each of these superchargers feature Whipple’s latest and greatest Gen 5 rotor design, with all-new 3×4 asymmetrical rotors. This design allows for increased RPM capacity, a larger diameter for increased airflow and small leak path, and increased helix for the best possible sealing. The Gen 5 rotors are incredibly light, allowing for low inertia.

Whipple’s latest offerings are super impressive, and we look forward to seeing how the Shelby engines of the world benefit from these new superchargers. For more information, visit www.whipplesuperchargers.com!