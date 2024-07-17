Reader’s Rides: Robert and Amber Brooks’ 1970 Mach 1

When it comes to the cars that might capture our attention, the allure can originate from various sources — movies, car shows, or simply admiring the cool rides others own. For Robert Brooks, his infatuation with the classic Mach 1 began when he saw a red one in a movie and instantly fell in love with it. However, locating a pristine Mach 1 in today’s market can be challenging. About ten years ago, their quest took a fortunate turn when a local dealership had one in stock and, to their delight, accepted their trade-in: a 2003 Plymouth Prowler. Yet, the dealership marked just the beginning of their journey with the 1970 Mach 1.

Revamped Performance

As many enthusiasts know, classic cars can be finicky when it comes to running smoothly, and Robert found himself facing trouble with the car before even making it home. At this point, many muscle cars have had the fingers of multiple mechanics run through them. In the case of this beauty, the original 351ci engine had been replaced with a 428 Cobra Jet, precisely what Brooks desired. However, this engine needed to be pulled out for a rebuild.

Not one to settle for mere refurbishment, Brooks opted to install a high-lift Lunati camshaft, a billet distributor, an Edelbrock dual quad aluminum manifold equipped with FiTech dual quad fuel injection. Additionally, the exhaust system was upgraded with Hooker headers and a Flowmaster exhaust system, bestowing upon this 428ci engine a menacing growl.

With the 428 now generating impressive power, attention shifted to the transmission, where a B&M shift kit and a 3,500 rpm stall converter were installed. With the powertrain sorted and the transmission updated, along with a solid rearend, frame connectors were added to work with traction bars to ensure that the Mach 1 could do more than just produce smokey burnouts.

Cool Cruiser And Street Bruiser

Although the engine has been revamped and the classic V8 rumble persists, the interior remains completely stock, featuring the original AM radio. The aesthetics Brooks desired, combined with the refined performance, have rendered his Mach 1 one seriously cool ride. If you find yourself in the West Central Florida area, don’t be deceived by the surprisingly stock interior of this 1970 Mach 1, as it packs a 428 cubic-inch punch under the hood.