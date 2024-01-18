Daily Driven Bird: Jon Marshall’s 1964 Ford Falcon

Imagine that you own a shop filled with experienced NASCAR fabricators and U.S. Special Forces veterans who love to build vehicles that are fast and fun. Well, Jon Marshall assembled a team like this at Innovation Performance Technologies (IPT), and they’ve created some awesome vehicles like Alice Cooper’s Bullitt Mustang. So, when the time came for Jon to build a car of his own, he knew the project was in good hands.

IPT is known for taking classic muscle cars and mixing in the right amount of modern technology to make them amazing vehicles. These cars have the soul of your favorite iconic muscle cars from the 1960s, but they’re outfitted with parts that make them ride and drive like new cars. So, it’s safe to say that IPT knows how to take something old and make it new again.

Jon picked up a 1964 Ford Falcon from New Mexico that had solid bones and was a perfect candidate for the IPT treatment. The plan was to take a Ford 2.3-liter engine, add a turbo for some horsepower, and build a car that could be driven daily.

The Falcon was set to make its debut on Hot Rod’s Power Tour, but just like so many other short time frame builds things went sideways. It became apparent that building the 2.3-liter engine wasn’t going to happen, so it was left on the shop floor. A 347 cubic-inch small block Ford mill that’s controlled by a Holley Sniper EFI system was installed two weeks before Power Tour started. Behind the stroker motor you’ll find a five-speed transmission, and Ford 9-inch rearend that makes the driveline very reliable. This simple combination allows the Falcon to get 18.5 mpg cruising down the road.

A 1964 Ford Falcon’s suspension isn’t very technologically advanced, so IPT busted out the big tools and got to work fixing that problem. Suspension parts from Total Cost Involved were grafted onto the Falcon. Mair Racing drop leaf springs and subframe connectors were also folded into the build plan. Jon sends steering orders to the Mustang rack and pinon through an IDIDIT tilt column.

A set of Dakota Digital gauges keeps Jon informed of what the engine’s doing as he drives down the road. You can’t have a daily driver in the state of North Carolina without some air conditioning. An AC kit from Old Air was installed to keep Jon comfortable as he drives the Falcon down the road.

Not every project car needs to be a rolling work of art. Jon Marshall wanted a really cool daily driver to match his classic square-body Chevy truck, and this Falcon fits the bill. This bird has the right parts to make it fun to drive and is as reliable as a brand-new car.