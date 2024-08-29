Deceptively Subtle: Aluminator-Powered 1969 Mustang 

Whether it was the ride in his father’s 260 cubic-inch Sunbeam Tiger, a car purchased after returning from Vietnam in the ’60s, the neighbor who owned a Shelby, or the thrill of blasting down the Autobahn in a Maserati Sebring 2+2 while his father was stationed in Germany, the future of a young Jim Hatch was already being set in motion. His father, a man known for racing down the Galveston, Texas, seawall in his younger years, had unwittingly ignited a passion for cars in his son.

While these experiences may have planted the seeds of car enthusiasm in the younger Hatch, it was the sight of a red 428 Mach 1 parked in front of his high school that truly caught him off guard. The 16-year-old was captivated, walking around the car and inspecting every detail — the red shaker hood, the slats on the rear window — so thoroughly that he ended up an hour late for school. This put him in a precarious position, with one parent understanding, while his mother was not so keen on his tardiness. However, that Mach 1 had firmly placed a target of ownership in Hatch’s mind, a dream he wouldn’t pursue until 2012, when he decided it was finally time.

Having Potential

Finding a 1969 Mustang in any condition has become exponentially more expensive than when Hatch first spotted the red Mach 1, but after a long search, he found one that was, in his words, in “bad shape.” The 351 Cleveland engine ran, but it was on its last legs, and the car had an automatic transmission. The paint was gone, and most of the interior was sun-beaten and in disrepair, except for the rear fold-down seat material, which had miraculously survived the sun’s damaging rays.

The car wasn’t unsalvageable, though. Hatch tested the floorboards with a punch and discovered that the car was structurally sound, with little to no rust. Even more impressive was the condition of the trim, which met the body nearly perfectly — no dents, tears, or cuts. The trim fit into the body with just the right amount of gap, and for a 43-year-old car, this made the purchase an easy decision. However, the feature that truly made Hatch fall in love with the car was the original hood scoop, which was in excellent shape and still had the built-in turn signals — something rare for this vintage.

Into The Shop

Once the car was in Hatch’s possession, the first order of business was to get it into his home shop and begin disassembly, stripping it down for what he initially thought would be a restoration. After a week of carefully bagging and tagging all the pieces, it dawned on him that, after several successful restorations, he wanted to approach this 1969 Mustang differently. As the idea of a modern 5.0-liter Coyote engine entered his mind, the plan quickly shifted from restoration to restomod.

While the Coyote engine has become commonplace, Hatch spoke with the team at Ford Performance and decided that instead of using a run-of-the-mill Coyote engine and supercharging it, he could take it up a notch with a 5.0 XS Aluminator and still add a touch of forced induction — something that would match the power of his supercharged 1993 Mustang Cobra. However, after a few phone calls and listening to what the team at Ford had to say about making impressive power without forced induction on the Aluminator, he decided to keep the engine naturally aspirated.

As any true muscle car owner knows, you can’t back a performance engine with an automatic. Staying true to muscle car heritage, Hatch mated a TREMEC TKO 600 five-speed transmission to the Aluminator. With the powertrain in place, the next step was to invest in a Total Cost Involved (TCI) complete setup (front to rear), which included a crossmember, connecting bars, and more.

The TCI setup made the engine and transmission installation a breeze, as TCI knew exactly which IDIDIT steering column and Doug’s headers would work best for the 1969 Mustang. “When we finally got around to installing the motor, headers, steering column, and transmission, everything bolted right in with ease and took no time at all,” says Hatch.

Starting From The Bare Finish

When properly building a chassis, taking it down to its bare form is the ultimate step in restoration. Thankfully, just outside of Dallas, there’s an acid dipper, and that’s exactly where Hatch headed with his 1969 Mustang. A month after being dropped off, the car emerged from the bath, revealing any previous flaws, which included only a small dent in the rear quarter and a minor rust spot on the floorboard. Hatch and his friends quickly got it back to the paint shop to have it wiped down and epoxied.

Sticking to his vision of making this build uniquely his own, Hatch decided to delete the rear window slats and the trunk spoiler. “I wanted a clean shape. The 1969 Mustang, without all that, looks more aerodynamic,” Hatch explained.

The changes didn’t stop there. Hatch swapped the rear taillights for Shelby taillights, which enlarged the paint real estate and altered the car’s rear profile. However, after owning several high-performance classics, Hatch had learned that other drivers’ curiosity often results in late braking and close following. To prevent his car from being rear-ended, he devised a plan. “On both sides of the taillights, we installed 242 LED lights from Mustang Project. I wanted people to see them from half a mile away,” Hatch said.

Peaking Through The Inside

Once again, the car was being reimagined in Hatch’s mind, and the interior was next on the list. While visiting the upholstery shop, ideas swirled around a leather interior, but nothing quite clicked until his upholstery friend handed him a piece of Ultra Leather. The material was nearly indestructible and could be used throughout the interior. The ultimate goal was to have the seats cut down so that, from a side view, you could see through the car with no obstructions. This goal was achieved, enhancing the car’s side profile beauty even more.

Painters Glory

The final touch that elevates this car from ordinary to extraordinary is the paint. “I’ve had red, black, and silver Mustangs, but I wanted something unique,” says Hatch. “The color that inspired me was the honey bronze on the Ford F-150, but the only issue was that it glowed gold in the sunlight. After consulting with my painter, we experimented with a few colors, gradually pulling more yellow out and adding red. Now, when the sunlight hits it, you see a subtle hint of red, but it’s definitely there.”

“Unlike a lot of these candy-colored cars that look black until the sun hits them and they suddenly flash vibrant colors, mine is subtle,” explains Hatch. “Under cloud cover, it will turn a brownish shade and remain understated, but with just the right amount of light, it reveals a unique hue like no other.”

Hidden Gems

While the paint reveals its hidden hue, there are other subtle physical changes on the car that will have you playing a sort of ‘Where’s Waldo’ game to spot them. The hood cowl has been modified with stainless steel mesh, which eliminates the usual view of leaves, debris, and wiper motors. Even the defrosters have been replaced with custom aluminum ones. Each modification is so minimal that most people wouldn’t notice them just by inspecting the car.



6 Year Build

After six years into the build, it’s clear that a tremendous amount of thought has gone into keeping it cohesive, subtle, classy, and true to the hot rod roots of this 1969 Mustang. I’m sure if the 15-year-old Hatch, who was late to class, could see this build now, he would have skipped school altogether.

As for us, we’re just glad we had the chance to bask in the sunlight at the Texas Motor Speedway while photographing this beauty, which was crafted with hard work by Hatch and his friends. This dream build embodies the essence of the American hot rod scene and has the pedigree to compete with the best at any show in America.