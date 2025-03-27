‘Merlow’ Is A Wild, Widebody F100 Pickup Powered By A Boosted Coyote

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 27, 2025

Fat Fender Garage, based in Gilbert, Arizona, showcased one of their truck builds: a heavily modified 1956 Ford F100 pickup truck named “Merlow.” Presented by Jason Noel, the video highlighted the extensive work that transformed a customer’s “pink” project truck into what Noel called “the baddest 1956 Ford ever built.”

The transformation began with a new chassis from Porterbuilt, featuring a completely redesigned suspension. Noel emphasized that the chassis is “fully built, fully designed, and engineered to handle and perform with all 750 horsepower.”

This power comes from a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, boosted by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. While potent, the engine bay was designed for a clean aesthetic. “Rather than having this massive looking engine under here…” Noel explained. “We really wanted it to be nice and clean and just really simple…less is more in this environment.”

The truck’s exterior features significant modifications, most notably the widebody fenders. “These massive wide fenders back here that we widened out to be able to get these 335 tires mounted in the back,” Noel stated.

Other exterior details include custom AG Wheels, carbon fiber mirrors, Cerakoted billet door handles, and a custom backside with integrated taillights and a billet exhaust outlet. A mahogany wood bed floor also added a touch of classic warmth.

Fat Fender Garage customized the interior to the same degree. Noel described it as a “full-blown custom material you don’t see a lot of 1956s like this… We really spent a lot of time trying to design some comfortable details.”

The interior features Mustang seats, a custom center console, a leather-wrapped dashboard, and modern amenities like a large infotainment screen and climate control.

Notably, the truck retains a floor-mounted shifter. Noel chose this for ergonomic reasons, despite some criticism. He stressed, “We actually went with this purposefully so that we could actually have a kind of an armrest.” Extensive sound deadening was also a priority. “We spend a lot of time trying to get this super quiet inside,” Noel explained.

Noel described the driving experience as transformative. “It’s hard to explain the driving experience…because it really handles like a dream… it’s like driving a go-kart,” he said, highlighting the truck’s comfortable ride despite its performance capabilities.

You can really see how much thought went into every part of Merlow. From the clean engine bay to the custom interior and those wide fenders, it’s clear Fat Fender Garage puts a lot of care and passion into these classic trucks.

 

