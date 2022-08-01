Reader’s Rig: Dalton Dyer’s Stout 6.0 Power Stroke

When we first met Dalton Dyer from Wichita Falls, Texas, we learned his profession is, diesel mechanic. That’s a fitting way to make a living for someone who drives a diesel truck. Anyway, he’s owned many diesel trucks over the years, but his latest project is a 2004 F-350 King Ranch. This 6.0-liter Power Stroke-powered F-350 dually makes for one stout tow rig, even though it has a respectable 344,000 on the dash. Not surprisingly, even with that mileage, the engine has never needed new head studs and still has a stock bottom end.

Dalton says, “The truck is used daily to transport vehicles and equipment, and on occasion, hauls hay. It has pulled everything I’ve put behind it with no issue running highway speeds.”

More Power For The 6.0 Power Stroke

To squeeze more power out of the 6.0, Dalton installed an H&S Performance Power Hungry Performance programmer with a 160-horsepower tune into the ECM. He also added a 40-horsepower tune to the fuel injector control module (FICM) along with an International Blue Spring. This modification takes the fuel pressure up to 70 psi. In addition, a stage-2 turbo pushes out 40-pounds of boost and connects to a 4-inch downpipe with a 5-inch exhaust to let the 6.0 sing its song.

The color, wheel, and tire combination definitely set this King Ranch off. The Wheels are the 20-inch Cali Summit with a -51mm offset in the front and with -232mm offset in the rear with 20-inch fuel inners with 35×12.50 Venom XTs tires. They give the truck a super aggressive look and stand out from all the other duallys in town. We imagine that going threw a drive-through is not something Dalton does due to how far the back tires stick out.

“One of the deciding factors in buying the truck, and my favorite thing about it, was the color. It’s a rare color that looks unique and pops in different lighting,” explains Dalton.

Interior Update

Astute Ford fans will realize Dalton swapped the front end of the truck to a 2005-2007 and added 2008-2016 rearview mirrors, however, that was not the only thing he changed. The interior is fitted with a 2005-2007 dash and 2008-2016 door panels on all four doors. This custom modification adds a breath of new life into the interior.

While Dalton isn’t very friendly with how he treats his truck, and the 6.0 is known to have problems with head gaskets, amongst other failures, he says this truck is taking it like a champ. We suspect right now, on some backroad, Dalton is using all the power of the 6.0, pulling a load that is definitely “DOT” approved.

