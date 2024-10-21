New Blue: Redefining The Shop Truck Mentality

jameselkins
By James Elkins October 21, 2024

When most enthusiasts hear the term “shop truck,” they typically picture a well-used vehicle that serves as a workhorse — and they wouldn’t be too far off. In most cases, shop trucks are the backbone of a company, racking up countless miles in tough conditions. However, for a major manufacturer of suspension components, that term takes on a new meaning, as QA1 recently showcased their 1972 Ford F-100 long-bed developmental vehicle in a feature.

Texas Roots

As most people know, the harsh winters of Minnesota can take a toll on vehicles, making it difficult to find one that hasn’t been plagued by cancerous rust. To avoid this issue, QA1 started with a truck in much better condition, sourced from the Lone Star state. Their goal was simple: to create a truck that balanced daily drivability with the performance needed for autocross events and track days.

Before New Blue could compete at any level, it needed a complete transformation, including upgrades to both the suspension and the engine. While achieving power is relatively straightforward after years of refining the internal combustion engine, optimizing suspension and handling is an art that requires more than just the right parts to get right.

A Fresh Slate

The first step in transforming New Blue was removing Ford’s long-standing twin I-beam suspension. In its place, QA1 installed a complete front-end setup designed for greater tunability, featuring their custom front suspension kit. This kit includes an engine cradle, crossmember, upper and lower control arms, and coilover shocks. To further enhance the build, a 1981 Camaro spindle setup was integrated into the front end, enabling a broad selection of readily available brake options.

Naturally, the QA1 coilover system was a significant upgrade over the factory setup, but New Blue wasn’t built solely for racing. The truck was designed to excel both on the street and in corner carving, utilizing a 500-pound spring rate to achieve that balance. In the rear, New Blue was lowered by 7-inches, with Rocket Racing Hyper Shot Attack 18×12-inch wheels tucked in the back and 18×10-inch wheels up front. Poking through the split-spoke wheels are Wilwood 6-piston front brake calipers and 4-piston rear calipers, providing excellent stopping power.

The Building Blocks

With the suspension fully addressed, it was time to add the “go” to the equation, and QA1 opted for a 9.5-deck-based beast. The small-block engine displaces 410 cubic-inches and produces approximately 500 horsepower. To keep the drivetrain cool, a Be Cool radiator and a Derale transmission cooler were installed. A PowerMaster alternator provides power to the Optima battery, ensuring that all accessories remain fully charged.

More Than A Shop Truck

New Blue is not just a show truck farmed out to specialty shops that can handle well; it is the essence of hot rodding recreated by the dedicated employees at QA1. This is evident from its time spent driving to autocross events, racing, and being driven home without the assistance of a trailer, even during the 2019 Hot Rod Power Tour. So when you think of the term “shop truck,” consider how impressive a truck can be with the right mindset and quality parts behind it.

Loading