Street Monster: William Lujan’s 8-Second 1990 Ford Mustang

The Fox body Mustang is truly an iconic pony car that changed the landscape of OEM high performance vehicles. William Lujan’s 1990 Mustang combines the great looks of a Fox body mustang with a supercharged small-block Ford engine. This combination of beauty and brawn has created one of the cleanest Ford-powered street cars you’ll ever see.

Lujan is the owner of Lujan Motorsports, and he’s spent his entire life finding ways to make everything he touches go faster. The seeds of horsepower were originally planted in Lujan by his father who introduced him to cars. Lujan began drag racing at the age of 15 after he was introduced to the sport by his best friend’s brother.

Lujan had an idea for a project car that he wanted to build, so he began his search for a suitable chassis. In April of 2018, he found the perfect Mustang in Michigan, so he made the trip north to pick up the car. After a few months of hard work, Lujan finished up the Mustang and was ready to run in the NMRA’s Limited Street class.

Progressive Racing Engines built the Mustang’s 363 cubic-inch SBF short block. Lujan decided to use a crankshaft and connecting rods from Eagle, along with a set of JE pistons for the engine’s rotating assembly. FloTech Induction massaged the AFR 205cc cylinder heads that are bolted to the engine. A Trick Flow Box-R intake and Accufab 90mm throttle body introduces the boosted air from the Vortech YSi supercharger into the engine. Engine tuner Lance Ho Long controls the SBF via an AEM Infinity ECU. This combination has laid down a stout 8.29 e.t. at 161 mph at the track.

The 1,050 horsepower generated by the SBF is sent to the pavement through a TH400 transmission and FTI torque converter, thanks to a Ford 8.8 rearend that’s filled with Strange Engineering parts. Suspension parts from UPR Products are matched with Viking struts in the front and AFCO shocks in the rear to maximize traction. A set of WELD Alumastar wheels and Mickey Thompson tires keep the Mustang rolling down the road.

Lujan moved from NMRA Limited Street to the 8.60 Street Race class and has been very successful. In 2022, Lujan qualified number one in 8.60 Street Race at Bradenton and Rockingham. Lujan went on to win the class at Rockingham, where he also picked up the overall win in True Street. Lujan also won the Street Race 275 class at Sick Week 2022, so it’s safe to say he has his Mustang figured out.

William Lujan’s Mustang is proof that you don’t need the latest and greatest engine combination to win races. Lujan has taken the proven SBF platform and refined it to near perfection and packaged it into one of the best-looking Fox body Mustangs you’ll ever see.