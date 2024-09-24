Timeless Charm: The Story Of The Yawnick’s OEM+ SN95 Cobra

At Ford Muscle, the allure of modified cars is a recurring theme that captures our passion for performance and innovation. However, some vehicles possess a unique charm that transcends the need for massive horsepower and track handling capabilities. These cars evoke nostalgia and highlight Ford’s efforts to enhance performance over their base counterparts. For those who were around in the ’90s, the SN95 Cobra was the ultimate ticket. One eye-catching Cobra belongs to Keith and Vicki Yawnick. The vibrant Yellow Chrome certainly grabs attention, but it’s not just the paint that captivates us; it’s the immaculate condition of the Mustang, both inside and out.

A Gift with Meaning

During the early 2000s, forums were the go-to source for directly connecting with fellow enthusiasts of the same vehicle. You could buy cars or parts, discuss technical details, and, of course, engage in a bit of humorous trash talk — or at least direct someone to the search bar. Keith utilized the Mustang forums to find the perfect gift for his wife: an SN95 Cobra. His search ultimately led him to a pristine example located 12 hours away from his home in Springfield, New Jersey, in Michigan.

When Keith arrived, he quickly realized this was no ordinary Cobra. The car had been exceptionally well-preserved, looking as though it had never seen a drop of rain. The previous owner had taken meticulous care of it, only bringing it out for special occasions. With little concern about the purchase or the prospect of driving 12 hours with an empty trailer, the deal was struck. However, fate had other plans: the entire drive home, the skies opened up, unleashing a torrential downpour. Despite this minor setback, the Yawnicks returned home and detailed the car to perfection.

Hidden Gems

While the factory SN95 Cobra looks appealing, it also hides several gems, like the custom-widened Cobra R wheels. These not only enhance the fitment for a more flush look but also give the Cobra a wider stance, allowing for the installation of traction-grabbing Nitto G2 tires. The “4×4” stance that many OE cars from the ’90s had is eliminated thanks to H&R Super Sport lowering springs.

To complement the suspension setup, the car is outfitted with Koni Yellow shocks on all four corners. Whether it’s a night out on the town or a trip to the Smokies, the Cobra remains planted on any surface, delivering both performance and confidence in its handling. Ensuring faster, more precise shifts is a hallmark of the SN95 and Fox Body era, made possible by the addition of a Steeda TriAx short-throw shifter.

Heart Of The Snake

Under the hood, there may be no power adder or shiny billet goodness, but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of personality. Several key components have been color-matched, adding a touch of flair. The main performance enhancement comes from a coil-on-plug conversion, which not only cleans up the engine bay but also improves the overall aesthetics under the hood.

However, we can’t dismiss the lack of modifications when it comes to sound. The Cobra features a Flowmaster exhaust system paired with an off-road H-pipe, allowing exhaust gasses to emit an aggressive tone that turns heads with its deep rumble. This setup ensures that while the engine may be understated, its presence is anything but quiet.

Creature Comforts

Inside the cabin, the 1998 Cobra retains its stock appearance, a detail that many enthusiasts appreciate. However, a standout feature is the installation of TMI Chicane seats, which Keith won at Mustang Week a few years ago. These seats offer enhanced support during spirited drives on winding roads, making every journey both comfortable and exhilarating.

A Modern Classic

This 1998 Chrome Yellow Cobra is more than just a car; it embodies the dream many Mustang owners had of owning a pristine example. While many Cobras have been pushed to their limits on road courses or drag strips, this one preserves the legacy of the 1998 SVT Cobra while being enjoyed at shows.

Rather than opting for radical modifications, Keith appreciates the understated charm of this Cobra, often emphasizing, “It’s the wife’s car; I just detail it.” This playful sentiment adds warmth to the car’s story, highlighting how it has become a shared passion between them.