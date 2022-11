Joe Cebe has always been a fan of the classic Ford Thunderbird. Cebe turned to his friend Todd Ferguson to transform a 1956 Thunderbird into one nasty ride. The 292 cubic-inch Y-block features a set of aftermarket aluminum Mummert cylinder heads and a special Mummert tunnel ram intake manifold. Check out this video from the Power + Performance YouTube channel where Joe and Todd talk about the details of this bad ‘bird.