Cyberpunk 2077: Introducing the Real-Life “Quadra” Mustang

If you’re into video games at all, you’ve probably heard of the upcoming release of Cyberpunk 2077. We’ll chat more about the game itself in a bit, but with the release of the game comes the introduction of a 1970 Mustang Fastback named “Quadra.” You’ll be able to get your hands on the game on December 10th, but believe it or not, you’ll also have a chance to get your hands on the Quadra creation you see here. It will be given away to one lucky winner who enters the Cyberpunk giveaway contest (more on that later). We were able to take a close-up look at the beautiful Mustang when it visited our headquarters last week, and we couldn’t wait to tell you more about it!

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a brand-new action role-playing video game set in a fictional megalopolis called Night City which is described as “an open world” set in the Cyberpunk universe. In Night City, power, glamour, and body modification are king. It was developed and published by CD Projekt, and takes place in the future — 2077 to be exact. Players operate as a customizable mercenary outlaw known as “V” and work throughout the game to acquire hacking and machinery skills with “melee and ranged combat” along the way. The game is centered around the hunt for a one-of-a-kind implant that is the “key to immortality,” and players are able to customize the character’s cyberware, skillset, and play style while exploring the city, shaping the storyline and environment as they play.

The game will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on December 10th and a release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will follow in 2021.

The Quadra Mustang in the game is based on a 1970 Mustang, transformed into a futuristic version of itself, and that’s how the builders of this awesome muscle car designed its real-life counterpart.

Meet “Quadra”

The Mustang that graces this story is the result of a collaboration between Cyberpunk 2077 and Rockstar Energy, and was built in Rockstar Energy’s own in-house Rockstar Performance Garage located in Southern California. In an effort to align the real-life Quadra with the video game rendition, the team worked together to modernize and “badass-ify” the 1970 Mustang Fastback to match its importance within the game.

Of course, that meant the appearance of the Mustang would need a complete overhaul. In an effort to showcase a more aggressive look and stance, the team turned to Anvil Auto for full carbon replacements of most of the car’s original body parts. A sinister looking grille from T-Rex Grilles gives the front end a foreboding air. It was designed by laser cutting a “phantom-style” grille over the headlights to match its in-game likeness.

Performance lighting from Baja Designs was installed in the form of fog lights and back up lighting — none of that old, dull lighting here! The paint and body work was done by Irwindale Collision Center of California before the custom wrap and stickers were applied by DH Graphics. Finally, custom badging from Billet Badges was installed to finish the exterior transformation.

The Mustang retains its Ford-given stock 302, but the team decided it needed modernizing as well. It was equipped with FAST fuel injection components and a full on-board engine management system. It also breathes easier thanks to dual 3-inch filters from K&N Filters and a Mishimoto radiator and hoses were used to keep it cool. The V8 roars through a custom dual exhaust system from Magnaflow.

With the Mustang performing at top-notch, other parts of the car needed to be modified to match. A Yukon Gear and Axle third member was installed into a Currie 9-inch rearend housing. Braking power is supplied by R1 Concepts thanks to an entirely upgraded system featuring four-wheel disc brakes.

Ridetech coilover suspension all around brings the comfort and handling of new Mustangs to this vintage classic. In all four corners, 3-piece forged Rotiform wheels painted satin black were chosen, wrapped in Mickey Thompson Street Comp rubber. The wheel and tire combination gives the Mustang the stance and traction the builders were looking for.

Inside, a full makeover has taken place, with custom seat belts and seats from Status trimmed to replicate the interior seen in-game. Carbon fiber from Anvil Auto spills into every corner of the interior, and a Status steering wheel brings a futuristic vibe to the retro interior. The driver can stay in tune with the monster under the hood thanks to Dakota Digital gauges in Quadra Yellow — the same hue that adorns the outside of the Mustang. A full audio system from Kicker allows occupants to enjoy their favorite music when the sound of the V8 gets tiresome (as if!). An Odyssey battery supplies the voltage.

Given that this Mustang is over 50 years old, there were quite a few stock parts needing replacement, such as chrome trim, glass, lights, and interior trim parts. Classic Industries stepped in to supply pieces these finishing touches.

A Labor of Love

In perfecting this build, the team had to take into consideration not only accomplishing building a project that they would love, but one that Cyberpunk 2077 gamers would love enough to dream of owning. While many will have the opportunity to drive Quadra in game mode, only one lucky player will have the opportunity to take it to the streets. Our friends at Rodcast Live sat down with Nic Ashby, owner and operator of Rockstar Performance Garage, to chat about his background, what it’s like building a video game car, building a car for a giveaway promotion, and muscle cars in general. It’s definitely worth listening to to gain a behind-the-scenes look at what went into this project.

“This is one of those builds that just makes you love what you do, and the team you have to accomplish it,” said Ashby. “Thanks to everyone who helped and our good friend Constance Nunes for giving us that insight and help with the build along the way.”

The moment you’ve all been waiting for is here: how can you get behind the wheel of this Mustang? To enter, you’ll find input codes on the tabs of limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Rockstar Energy drink cans. Those codes can be entered on the giveaway website here.

If you don’t win the Mustang, there are other great prizes up for grabs too, including credit for Xbox Live, Cyberpunk 2077 digital comics and apparel, and gaming accessories. You have until the very end of the year (midnight on January 1, 2021) to enter. Good luck!