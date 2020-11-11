2020 Product Showcase: RaceQuip’s One-Piece Composite Race Seats

Among the most common forms of motorsport, drag racers spend the least time in their seats, but that doesn’t mean a seat shouldn’t be equally as comfortable as it is safe and functional. Longtime safety equipment manufacturer RaceQuip has checked all three boxes with its FIA-approved Composite Racing Seat and Full Containment Seat. Originally designed with road racing in mind, RaceQuip’s one-piece, lightweight seats are perfect for drag racers of all levels, with emphasis in the thigh and hip area to provide support, along with extended shoulder and rib bolsters for extra containment while still allowing ample field of view to the driver’s left and right.

The seats are certified to FIA 8855-1999 spec, and feature hand-laid composite built for strength and durability. The design accommodates all head and neck restraints and features five seat belt guides to handle 4-, 5- or 6-point harness sets. The seat bottom and back cushions incorporate energy-absorbing memory foam for comfort and safety. The black mesh fabric provides increased breathability with a more durable and smooth covering in high-wear areas. The exposed areas of the shell are a black gelcoat for a great look and easier cleaning. There are also four built-in 8mm side-mount threaded fasteners (brackets not included); optional RaceQuip brackets allow the seat mounting to go from 0-degrees upright position to a 30-degrees layback position.

The halo protrusions at the top of the Full Containment Seat provide additional head support in the case of a side impact; the comfort features, combined with the side impact support, make this seat particularly suitable for Drag Week-style or street/strip duty cars.

The Composite Seat weighs 18-pounds (varies by size) and is available in 15-inch medium; 16—inch large, and 17-inch X-Large sizes. The Full Containment seat, meanwhile, weighs about 23-pounds and is available in 1-inch medium and 16-inch large sizes.

“RaceQuip saw a need for a high quality composite racing seat that was more affordable than what was currently being offered,” says RaceQuip Marketing Director Roger Mealey. “No corners were cut to bring the price down they’re lightweight and they exceed the FIA certification. Not only are they perfect for race cars they are also a great option for street/strip cars or even daily driven street performance cars.”