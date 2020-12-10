2020 Product Showcase: RC Comp’s New “Retro” Series Front Drag Wheel

By Andrew Wolf December 09, 2020

Already with an arsenal of incredibly popular designs in its lineup, drag racing wheel manufacturer RC Components has listened to its consumers and delivered, with an all new Retro series of wheels that harken back to the some of the popular front wheel styles of the 1990s and 2000s.

“RC Component is always pushing the envelope with innovation and design, but sometimes we do have that need for nostalgia, as well,” its team states. “Racing has changed quite a bit over the years, but here at RC Components we are bringing back a classic look. Racing is in our blood here at RC just like you, and we could not be happier to make this a reality.”

The Retro wheel design features a smooth five-spoke design racers know and love, paying homage to a style popularized throughout a generation. The new wheel is available in polished, Eclipse, Eclipse Prism, and chrome finishes; front wheel sizes available are 15×3.5, 17×4.5 lug mount, and 15×3.5, 17×2.25, and 17×4 spindle mount.

Article Sources

RC Components
https://shoprccomponents.com
(800) 360-0915

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

