2020 Product Showcase: US Shift’s Quick 6 Transmission Controller

New automatic transmissions are technological wonders and are far more advanced than any old school transmission. High-performance enthusiasts want to have total control over their vehicle and that includes the transmission, US Shift can make that happen with its Quick 6 transmission controller.

A transmission controller’s job is to enable a user to change the settings of a transmission. The Quick 6 transmission controller allows you to change things like when the torque converter is engaged, adjust the shift points of the transmission, change how firm it shifts, and much more. US Shift has found a way to pack all of these features into an easy to use package while continuing to refine it with improvements based on customer feedback.

US Shift has secured several patents recently for the Quick 6 GEN2 controller. Jake Chandler from US Shift provides some more details about the Quick 6 controller and how it earned those patents.

“The new user interface makes tuning and settings much easier to navigate directly from the controller, greatly reducing the need for a laptop or PC. For all of our GEN2 controllers, they feature completely re-designed circuitry with improved memory storage and durability. Shift ‘learning’ on the Quick 6 has also been improved for GEN2 with the addition of multiple temperature zones. This provides more consistent performance as ambient and fluid temperatures go from cold to hot, and vice versa.”

A remote display option will be introduced in 2021 by US Shift for the Quick 6 GEN2 controller along with a new standalone system for the 10R80/10L80 ten-speed automatic transmission. You can learn more about the Quick 6 controllers along with new products right here on the US Shift website.