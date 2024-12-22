PRI 2024: Two New Forgeline Forged Wheels

A well-known name in performance wheels, Forgeline Motorsports, recently announced two additions to its product line. These new forged wheel styles offer fresh options for car enthusiasts seeking both style and performance. These forged wheels are specifically designed to meet various fitment needs and aesthetic preferences. Mark Schetter, Senior Sales at Forgeline Motorsports, explains, “So, there are two new styles that we just released. These are the AL309 and the AL310.”

The two new styles expand Forgeline’s ever-growing line of products. Schetter noted, “They’re derived from one of the monoblock wheels, the VV1R, which is now a three-piece wheel called the AL309, and the GT3C, which is a concave-series wheel that we’ve revamped into an AL wheel, which we’ve called the AL310.”





The AL309 evolved from the existing monoblock VV1R wheel. Forgeline transformed this design into a three-piece configuration designed to address many fitment issues some customers experienced with the original monoblock version. Schetter added, “People like the styling, but it didn’t necessarily fit all the applications because of the limitations of a monoblock wheel. So we designed that style as a three-piece option.”

Both the AL309 and AL310 wheels share key features with other Forgeline products. The wheel’s quality construction ensures strength and durability. The three-piece design of both forged wheels allows for a high degree of customization. Customers can specify offsets, backspace, and width to achieve the perfect fit for their vehicles.





Currently, the AL309 is available in a 19-inch diameter, and the AL310 is available in a 20-inch diameter. Schetter states, “They are available now.” He also adds, “It will take us a little time to get the other sizes available.”

Forgeline plans to expand the available sizes soon. The company will offer rim shells in half-inch increments, ranging from 7 to 14 inches (including half-inch increments). In addition to the current sizes, 18-inch and 21-inch diameters will become available in the near future.