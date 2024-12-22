PRI 2024: Two New Forgeline Forged Wheels

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 22, 2024

A well-known name in performance wheels, Forgeline Motorsports, recently announced two additions to its product line. These new forged wheel styles offer fresh options for car enthusiasts seeking both style and performance. These forged wheels are specifically designed to meet various fitment needs and aesthetic preferences. Mark Schetter, Senior Sales at Forgeline Motorsports, explains, “So, there are two new styles that we just released. These are the AL309 and the AL310.”

The two new styles expand Forgeline’s ever-growing line of products. Schetter noted, “They’re derived from one of the monoblock wheels, the VV1R, which is now a three-piece wheel called the AL309, and the GT3C, which is a concave-series wheel that we’ve revamped into an AL wheel, which we’ve called the AL310.”

The AL309 evolved from the existing monoblock VV1R wheel. Forgeline transformed this design into a three-piece configuration designed to address many fitment issues some customers experienced with the original monoblock version.

The AL309 evolved from the existing monoblock VV1R wheel. Forgeline transformed this design into a three-piece configuration designed to address many fitment issues some customers experienced with the original monoblock version. Schetter added, “People like the styling, but it didn’t necessarily fit all the applications because of the limitations of a monoblock wheel. So we designed that style as a three-piece option.”

Forgeline Forged Wheels

The AL310 draws inspiration from the GT3C Concave-series wheel. Forgeline updated this design as an AL wheel, providing customers with more choices for rim shells. This update gives car owners greater customization options.

Both the AL309 and AL310 wheels share key features with other Forgeline products. The wheel’s quality construction ensures strength and durability. The three-piece design of both forged wheels allows for a high degree of customization. Customers can specify offsets, backspace, and width to achieve the perfect fit for their vehicles.

Currently, the AL309 is available in a 19-inch diameter, and the AL310 is available in a 20-inch diameter. Schetter states, “They are available now.” He also adds, “It will take us a little time to get the other sizes available.”

Forgeline plans to expand the available sizes soon. The company will offer rim shells in half-inch increments, ranging from 7 to 14 inches (including half-inch increments). In addition to the current sizes, 18-inch and 21-inch diameters will become available in the near future.

FORGELINE wheels is out at the #prishow and showing off some new products 🔥 We neeed a set of these for a project! 🥵#forgeline #wheels #ford #fordmuscle

Posted by FordMuscle.com on Friday, December 13, 2024

More Stories

PRI 2024: Two New Forgeline Forged Wheels

PRI Coverage

PRI 2024: Two New Forgeline Forged Wheels

Race Winning Brands Expands: A Bold Step Forward

News

Race Winning Brands Expands: A Bold Step Forward

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading