PRI 2024: Valvetrain For Godzilla And BMW S58 Engines From Ferrea

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 14, 2024

Known for producing high-performance valvetrain components, Ferrea Racing Components has released two new product lines intended for serious engine builders. These kits target Ford’s popular Godzilla 7.3-liter engine and BMW’s S58 3.0-liter twin-turbos. Ford’s 7.3-liter V8 with the nickname Godzilla, has quickly become a favorite for engine swaps and performance builds. Ferrea recognized the demand for improved valvetrain components capable of handling extreme power levels.

“These guys are putting power adders on it,” a Ferrea representative explained. ” I’m sure down the line it’s just gonna explode on what they can do with it.” To support this belief, Ferrea designed a performance valve and spring kit. The valves themselves are designed to be very heat and stress-resistant. “The intake valve is made out of stainless steel,” the Ferrea representative said, “We went all out on the exhaust. It’s a superalloy, so it can resist anything. It’s a top fuel funny car material.”

Ferrea also set its sights on BMW’s S58 engine, found in the M2, M3, and M4. This potent twin-turbocharged inline-six has already earned a reputation for producing impressive power figures. “They’re getting stupid, stupid amounts of horsepower right now out of them,” the Ferrea representative said, “They’re already tickling 1,600 horsepower.”

This valve spring kit for the S58 from Ferrea is engineered to be durable and have street performance. “This is for your street-strip guy that wants to have a daily driver but have performance,” the Ferrea representative says. “He wants to be able to enjoy it on the road and rely on the spring package to have that extra performance on the street and not have any issues.”

The seals in turbochargers sometimes leak oil, causing carbon to build up on the exhaust valves of the engine. Ferrea took a pretty clever design solution to that. “We make like a knife edge undercut right at the tip of where the guide ends,” they describe.

These new valvetrain component kits are just another example of how Ferrea continues to bring high-quality solutions for performance-oriented engine builders. The Godzilla and S58 kits bring more durability and potential for performance while also bringing peace of mind to enthusiasts seeking to get the most from their engines.

Article Sources

Ferrea Racing Components
https://www.ferrea.com/
(954) 733-2505

