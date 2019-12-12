To much fanfare, Aeromotive Fuel Systems has gone big at this year’s Performance Racing Industry show!

Aiming to satisfy the ever-more-powerful needs of street and strip applications, the Lenexa, Kansas-based manufacturer developed larger 7.5- and 10-gallon-per-minute versions of its electric, variable-speed, Brushless Stealth fuel pumps — spur-gear mechanical pumps that are attached to an electric brushless motor. These build upon the capabilities of the existing 3.5- and 5-gallon-per-minute Brushless Stealth pumps.

“We’ve had a 5gpm pump in our lineup, but for a lot of racers, it isn’t big enough,” Aeromotive’s Jeff Stacy begins. “The 10gpm pump, on E85, will support every bit of 3,500 horsepower. We made it variable speed, so there’s a multitude of ways to trigger the pump to slow itself down for street driving, that way it’s not recirculating the fuel tank or the fuel cell every minute. We’re really gearing it toward Drag Week-style racers — those cars running 7.50s to mid-eights, for example, that want to drive on the street.”

“Before, the only option was to go with a mechanical pump when you got that big,” Stacy continues. “So, this will solve a lot of people’s problems that don’t want to go to mechanical, want to leave the fuel cell in the back of the car, and just want to throw a pump on it and go.”

Like its smaller siblings, the pump will support pump gas, E85, methanol, and even nitromethane. It is so versatile that Stacy notes, “it doesn’t care what it pumps . . . I have a smaller version of this pump moving jet fuel for a rocket.”

Externally, the 7.5 and 10.0 pumps have the same appearance as the 5.0-gallon-per-minute pump but are roughly 1/2-inch longer. All of the same componentry was used, but the pump gear is doubled in size (1-inch gear, versus 1/2-inch).

Aeromotive will have both in-tank and external versions of both the 7.5 and 10.0 pumps. Outlet port size will remain the same at ORB-10.