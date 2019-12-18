PRI 2019: Holley Highlights Earl’s Plumbing For Heavy Duty Work

We were pleasantly surprised to see Holley showcase Earl’s Performance Products at the PRI trade show this year. Earl’s Performance Products was founded by Earl Fouts in 1955 and has been a major supplier of aftermarket performance plumbing products to racers ever since. The company was purchased by Holley in the late 1990s.

Holley Performance spokesman Blane Burnett started by showing us Earl’s electric fluid pump. “This heavy-duty 12-volt pump is designed for cooling the differential or manual transmission,” Burnett stated. “You might say it’s like the transmission on a racer’s tow vehicle.”

According to Burnett, “The pump features a metal housing and is self-priming with a flow rate of up to 2.1 gallons per minute.” We could see its compact design and the included -6 AN adapter fittings.

Burnett said this pump was “ideal for use with Earl’s UltraPro oil cooler,” which was the next product we were shown.

Earl’s Electric PumpFeatures And Benefits:

Amp draw: 10 amps

Flow rate: up to 2.1 GPM

Pressure: 72.5 PSI max

Maximum oil weight: 90W gear oil

Weight 5.5 lb

Voltage: 12-volt DC

Brass housing with a nickel-plated finish

Rubber vibration isolators on each mount

Ideal for cooling manual transmission or differential using an external oil cooler

Inlet & outlet on the pump: 3/8 BSPP (British Standard Pipe Parallel) straight thread

Includes (2) -6 AN Male to 3/8 BSPP Adapter Fittings

Self-Priming

Earl’s Ultrapro Oil Cooler With Fan Pack

Burnett told us the UltraPro oil coolers are ideal for all high-performance applications. These aluminum stacked plate-style coolers are made using state-of-the-art brazing techniques for a durable and long-lasting premium cooler that is highly efficient with minimal pressure drop. These fan coolers are available in three sizes and feature a premium cooling fan & aluminum shroud.

Features:

Premium quality high-performance stacked plate style aluminum oil coolers

Made using state-of-the-art brazing technology

Highly efficient design with a minimal pressure drop

Extremely durable lightweight aluminum construction with black finish

Three width options: narrow 8.25”, wide 12.99”, and extra-wide 15.94”

(3) Fan pack style coolers include the oil cooler, SPAL cooling fan(s) and shroud

Port sizes: -10 AN female ports

For more information on Earl’s Plumbing Products, check them out at www.holley.com.