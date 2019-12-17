PRI 2019: Moser Engineering Offers M88 With 40-Spline Axle Option

The Ford 8.8-inch rear end has been a popular choice for street cars and race cars alike. The rear axle has been able to hold a considerate amount of power, and up until recently, you could find them in virtually any junkyard. As the 8.8 increased in popularity, the numbers started to dwindle, making it harder to find these sought after units. However, Moser Engineering saw an opportunity to improve on the OEM 8.8 and created its version of the ever-popular rear end, the M88.

Moser’s M88 has been around a few years and is a very popular choice for street cars as well as race cars for a good reason. The M88 rear housing is designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. using Moser Engineering owned Casting Boxes. Even with all of the updates, Moser still thinks outside the box when it comes to the continued development of the M88.

The newest option for the M88 is the addition of 40-spline axles. Moser will build the rear end to accept these beefy axles at the customer’s request, but why? For that question, we caught up with Jeff Anderson Moser’s Marketing Director. Jeff said, “With the Stock Eliminator Class, we’ve had guys run into issues with the 35-spline axles in the 8.8-inch rear. So, we designed a 40-spline application for the class racers that are required to run the stock style rear end housing.”

Moser starts with a new M88 casting for the build and then line-bores to accept a larger bearing. Billet main caps are then employed, which will allow the use of a 40-spline axle in conjunction with a special proprietary bearing. Jeff said, “If you want to run a 40-spline axle setup, you will need to order it that way from Moser in the beginning. This is not a process that you can retrofit into an old housing.”

Moser also had some other Ford specific products on display that got our attention. The Super88 yoke was designed to replace the companion flange in the S550 Mustang that typically fails. They also debuted an Eliminator kit for the 05-14 Mustang GT and GT500 (S197). This kit will eliminate the C-clips an 8.8-inch rear end but still allow the use of the vehicles’ anti-locking brake system (ABS).

The last item that we talked to Jeff about was the introduction of Moser’s new drag brakes. Jeff said, “We now offer the low profile drag brakes across our entire line. This is an excellent option for the guys that are running a 15-inch wheel with a double bead lock. The kit has a reduced diameter rotor and hat combination that will give you enough clearance, so you don’t have to spend money on new wheels.”

For more information on these products and others, be sure and check out MoserEngineering.com.