PRI 2019: Proform Parts Has Engine Parts And Tools That Racers Need

The folks at Proform Parts have always put on a show at the annual trade shows with their “bling.” From the fully blinged-out small-block Chevy a few years ago to this year’s glitter radiator fan and shroud – they always make people smile with their display.

After you get past the over-the-top bling, the real deal racing products appear. We talked with Proform’s Ryan Salata, who was happy to show us the company’s line of parts and shop tools – most of which we’d be happy to have in our garage.

Proform’s line of roller rockers continues to be a staple for budget engine builders. Now that Ford is bringing a 410 back to open-wheel Sprint Cars with the Tony Stewart race team, we expect to see Fords reappearing everywhere on dirt. Dirt track racing has needed the Ford Vs. Chevy rivalry to bring fans into the mix.

Many engine builders claim that Ford parts are too expensive to make small-block Ford engines compete in the same budget as small-block Chevy engines. This is where Proform Parts comes in.

Parts like Proform’s small-block roller rockers for SBF engines will meet or exceed most rockers already on the dirt, without breaking the bank.

Salata explained the roller rockers come in different ratios, depending on the engine builder’s needs. Most are extruded aluminum with roller needle bearing trunnions, anodized, with poly locks included. They can be purchased individually or in a set of 16. Like most valvetrain parts for race engines, Proform’s roller rockers are precision machined for consistency and ratio accuracy.

LS Main Cap Removal Tool

New this year is Proform’s LS main bearing cap removal tool. According to Salata, “LS-style main bearing caps have notoriously tight tolerances that make them hard to remove,” he said. “Instead of risking damage by using pry-bars and mallets, or dropping the cap because you don’t have a secure grip, our new removal tool allows for disassembly with one easy push-pull motion.”

“Simply hook the tool beneath the cap, then push down on the handles to securely lift the cap out with leverage,” he explained.

For more information on these parts and more from Proform Parts, visit them online at www.proformparts.com.