PRI 2021: Aeromotive Pushes Fuel With New Drop-In Pumps

When it comes to modern day performance, you’re only forced induction, tune and fuel away from having a seriously quick ride. However, hacking up a fuel tank to accommodate a random assortment of pumps in a 2015-2021 F-150 just doesn’t sit right. Thankfully, Aeromotive Inc saw this as an opportunity and created a direct fit solution with their new Ford F-150 direct drop-in module for those with high performance in mind.

We sat down with Aeromotive’s technical support representative Brett Olenhouse to gain some more insight into the new drop in pumps. “A lot of people want to stick with the factory style stuff, but still have the added fuel flow for the added horsepower they’re running,” said Olenhouse. “The Aeromotive drop-in fuel pump module meets those needs as no drilling is required. The drop-in module even reuses the OEM fuel level sending unit and vent.”

While having the ability to provide more fuel is crucial, having failsafes in place can make or break your race weekend. Olenhouse informed us “You can stage the pumps, run a dual redundant setup or even run a Hobbs switch to turn on additional pumps.” This allows a multitude of arrangement for fuel delivery that can be controlled from ECU, sensors or even switches.

The triple 450 pump system is claimed to hold 1650-2400 horsepower in boosted applications and the dual states between 1100-1600 horsepower. The top hat also provides fitment for AN fittings to be used as well. Great power requires great fueling and Aeromotive has that responsibility covered with their drop-in pump setups. If your Ford F-150 needs more fuel to support the blower you just installed, then look no further than the Aeromotive product line.