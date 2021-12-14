PRI 2021: Atturo Tires Rounds Up Sizes For New Drag Radial

By James Elkins December 14, 2021

Modern cars are equipped with large wheels that aren’t cohesive to what current drag radials have to offer. Oftentimes this results in a brake conversion that gives you less braking ability but does allow you to fit a 15-inch wheel. While losing brake power just to gain more sidewall has been the modus operandi for drag racers for years, that’s all about to change with Atturo Tires’ new lineup.

Atturo Tires is used to making high-performance summer tires for performance vehicles and knobby tires for the off-road community. The company’s lineup stretches across multiple sizes and applications. At the 2021 PRI show, Atturo Tires introduced the letters “D” and “R” to the end of their AZ850 lineup. These two letters signify drag radial. While drag radials are offered from multiple companies, few are offering them in the size range Atturo Tires does.

Atturo Tires will be offering ten different-sized drag radials, ranging from 18-inch through 20-inch, and a selection from 275 to 335. These tires are primarily geared for late-model cars that come pre-equipped with larger brake packages. Atturo’s new drag radials offer more than just traction. The drag radials offer ease of not having to switch brakes, calipers or wheels just go get a grip.

Article Sources

Atturo Tires
https://www.atturo.com
(855) 632-8031

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading