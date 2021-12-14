The time of muscle cars being found with impeccable interior and a decent price tag have long since passed. We are now starting to see everyones favorite generation of cars enter the limelight of restoration. While the metal exterior has held up over the years, the plastic interior pieces have not fared as well. This leaves you with two options: seek out used plastic in good shape or contact Classic Dash to return your ride’s interior to mint.

Drop In Beauty

Classic Dash has made a business out of offering direct drop-in clusters for a number of vehicles. It would come as no surprise that they offer a Mustang unit. However what does come as a surprise is the span of years they cover. In the case of the Mustang they cover from 1966-2004! At the 2021 PRI show Classic Dash had their line up of gauge inlets on display including the 1987-1989 and the sleek, dummy light-less 1990-1993 units and more.

While a dashboard inlay seems simple, they have taken it a step further and built a completely customizable dashboard. On their site you can choose dash color and gauge choice from a multitude of brands. Classic Dash provides a comprehensive list of products to make it functional. They even offer a dash wiring kit that ties into the stock harness, eliminating unsightly wiring jobs and allows you to have an easy install. Classic Dash also offers a race dash, which allows you to run your Holley 6.86-inch EFI or RacePack gauge into a factory inlay with a clean look.

If you are tired of looking at a dim lit and cracked dashboard, then it may be time to visit Classic Dash’s website and get some products on order. Your eyesight and interior will appreciate it.