PRI 2021: Dart Celebrates 40th Anniversary With New SHP Heads

By James Elkins December 15, 2021

When it comes to engine building, picking the right sized heads can make all the difference in the world. When it comes to picking a brand, the same principles apply. One such brand constantly seen on the engine builder’s go-to list is Dart Machinery.

Dart has been in business since 1981. It’s line-up of small block Ford heads have sat atop race engines in every series. They have also provided hot-rodders with a quality head for garage builds. After 40 years of product development, Dart celebrated by introducing new value packed SHP heads for the Windsor-based small block Ford.

Dart

The 20° valve angle configuration has been around for a while with Dart’s Pro 1 series. However, the new SHP series features a revised port design. Dart manufacturers the new heads using permanent molds and dense aluminum alloy to create smooth as-cast runners and combustion chambers. This creates the ability to make more power while still keeping the cost down. Something most DIY engine builders can get behind.

If you are looking for an affordable head that will outperform its price tag, then the Dart SHP heads are a top notch option. The new heads are sold bare or assembled. The bare heads come with powder metal seats, multi-angle valve jobs and magnesium bronze valve guides. The assembled heads include Manley stainless steel intake and exhaust valves, multiple valve spring options, Viton valve seals, hardened spring cups, Dart two-piece guide plate and ARP rocker arm studs.

Dart Machinery Pro1 heads on display at the 2021 PRI show

Article Sources

Dart Machinery
https://dartheads.com/
248) 362-1188

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading