PRI 2021: Edelbrock Spins New Supercharger On The Market

Sometimes paying attention to other racers’ setup can net you some good ground for future talks. In this case, I had interviewed Scott Boda about Steeda’s newly supercharged S550 Mustang. Well at the 2021 PRI event I decided to take that knowledge and get some information from the horse’s mouth, or in this case Edelbrock, LLC’s Product Manager of Forced Induction, David Page.

“Our new Edelbrock 2650 supercharger has tremendous potential. The guys at Steeda just scratched the surface and there is so much more capability,” said Page. “The blower is making so much power, some people are concerned about their engine’s bottom end. Using our supercharger, Steeda made 899 horsepower with not much timing. In fact the timing was so low they became concerned that it would increase their EGT numbers.”

When asked if this blower is any way related to the new NMRA 8.60 Street Race class Page said, “This is just our off the shelf 2650 blower. It’ll be plenty for most racers to get down to the 8.60 range, as demonstrated by Steeda running similar times at Mod Nationals.”

While Steeda continues to push towards the goal of breaking the 2650 record of 8.44 ¼-mile, Edelbrock continues to bring high quality supercharged products to the market. If you are looking for a blower for your late model Mustang then the new Edelbrock 2650 might be just the ticket.