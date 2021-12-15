PRI 2021: Engine Ice Breaks Ground On Glycol Free Racing Coolant

By James Elkins December 15, 2021

When it comes to racing, leaked coolants can pose a huge risk. While tech cannot tell the difference between propylene glycol and ethylene glycol, the latter brings an environmental hazard. This is why most tracks specify you are only allowed to run water or a water mix with a glycol free product. A new stand out in the glycol free product range is Engine Ice Hi-Performance Coolant.

Engine Ice

Engine Ice is hell bent on creating a product that has a higher heat transfer than water. They are also claiming better aluminum corrosion protection than its competitors. We sat down with Engine Ice’s Director of Marketing and Sales, Scott Lukaitis, at the 2021 PRI show to discuss the new products.

“The trick here is to find out how much freeze protection you actually need. You don’t need glycol for freeze protection, so the focus then becomes needing a product with better heat dissipation. If that’s the case then this is the product for you,” said Lukaitis. “Our new pouches will work with three-five gallons of distilled water. We’re even working on creating new pouches and branding.”

While the new pouch product has not hit the shelf, it is scheduled for February 2022 release. So, if you are looking for a product claiming to have 20% less corrosion than water wetter and better heat transfer than water alone, then give Engine Ice a try.

Article Sources

Engine Ice
https://engineice.com/
732-300-4814

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

