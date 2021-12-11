PRI 2021: Forging Ahead With Forgeline VX1 Beadlock Wheels

By Bobby Kimbrough December 10, 2021

Forgeline Motorsports has spent more than 25 years manufacturing technically advanced wheels through a solid research and development department. They have found success in professional road racing applications and drag strip performance. We popped into the company’s PRI tradeshow booth to ask how things were going. 

“We’re doing really well with our VX1 Beadlock wheels,” said Forgeline’s Steve Schardt. “It’s a one-piece forging. There’s no welding. There are no bolts built into the center that can break because the torque was getting so great.” 

Forgeline’s VX1R Beadlock wheel has found success with drag racing enthusiasts.

The VX1R Beadlock wheel is Forgeline’s forged monoblock single Beadlock wheel designed specifically for drag racing. It is carved out of a single forging of 6061-T6 aluminum using Forgeline’s advanced precision-machining process. This process has been so successful at the professional levels of road racing, it made perfect sense to apply the process to straight-line racing as well.

The bolt-on outboard Beadlock ring, which is also precision machined from forged 6061-T6 aluminum, securely holds the tire in place. This prevents the tire from slipping against the wheel or unseating at very high speeds. 

“We use lightweight titanium hardware on the Beadlock ring, and the VX1R Beadlock wheel is doing very well in the market. It’s doing very, very, well,” Steve added. 

Features And Benefits

  • One-piece monoblock design with no welding or assembly bolts
  • Forged 6061-T6 aluminum
  • Machined to close tolerances to be smooth and vibration-free
  • Custom made-to-order for each individual customer and each unique vehicle application
  • Exceptional deflection and structural stiffness
  • Generous brake clearance
  • Can be engineered for shank-style lug nuts (upon special request)
  • Custom finish options (You can mix and match ring and wheel colors)
  • 100% manufactured in the USA
  • Forgeline quality and customer service

It is available to order immediately in  15-, 17-, 18-, and 19-inch diameters and in a range of widths and custom offsets and fitments. Upon request, it can be engineered to work with shank-style lug nuts. Like almost any Forgeline wheel, the VX1R Beadlock is available with fully customizable finish options.

For more information on the VX1R series or other advanced forged alloy wheels from Forgeline, visit them online at forgeline.com. 

Article Sources

Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298

About the author

Bobby Kimbrough

Bobby grew up in the heart of Illinois, becoming an avid dirt track race fan which has developed into a life long passion. Taking a break from the Midwest dirt tracks to fight evil doers in the world, he completed a full 21 year career in the Marine Corps.
Read My Articles
 

