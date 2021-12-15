PRI 2021: Fuelab Spotlights Its Pro Series Fuel System Components

Racers and serious street performance enthusiasts alike are at the Fuelab Digital Fuel Delivery display during the 2021 Performance Racing Industry show, many taking a keen interest in the new Pro Series range of fuel system components, including the 6 gallon-per-minute spur gear fuel pumps and related in-line fuel filters and fuel pressure regulators.

Fuelab’s Brian Paitz describes many of the benefits offered by these fuel delivery products.

“Primarily suited for all-out racing, the Pro Series spur gear fuel pump supports well over a 2,500 horsepower fuel delivery capacity for gasoline-based fuels,” explains Paitz. “It is also a solid performer for street fuel systems to meet the demands of E85 fuel applications, where enthusiasts like the pump’s speed control option.”

Paitz continues, “There are a lot of great features about this pump, including its DC brushless motor that reduces current draw and a spur gear pumping mechanism that is compatible with gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and methanol. The pump’s electronics feature an internal speed controller for variable flow operation and 12- to 24-volt vehicle electrical system compatibility.”

Fuelab has updated the 565 Series high flow regulator to handle extreme capacities compared to its 515/525 Series regulators. The new regulator uses a ½-inch return orifice and -10AN ports that achieve a bypass capability over 5 GPM at 5 psi. This regulator can handle blow-through carbureted applications well over 1800 HP, and for EFI applications using belt-driven fuel pumps.

Paitz describes the new regulator, “We have revamped this regulator with a new look, along with four different pressure ranges covering applications between 4 and 80 psi.”

The Fuelab engineers have also been busy with the new 868-Pro Series in-line fuel filters capable of a 10 GPM rating. “A lot of fuel filters we offer are rated to 200 to 300 GPH filters, which work well, but now with a 360 GPH pump, we want to offer a filter with a capacity to match with a minimal pressure drop,” Paitz explains.