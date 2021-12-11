PRI 2021: Klotz Synthetics’ New High Performance Rust Preventative

When it comes to manufacturing, engine assembly, or even part storage, rust prevention is something to seriously consider. We visited Klotz Synthetics at the 2021 PRI show in Indianapolis where they were debuting their newest product, KCP22 High-Performance Rust Prevention. Excited to hear about what this new product offered, we met up with Chris Mileti.

“There are a lot of rust preventatives out there, but this one is different for two reasons. First, it is not a coating, per se. It’s not wax or a cosmoline, it is a surface-active protectant that actually bonds to the metal,” Chris said. “Secondly, this is designed to leave an almost imperceptible film. You can easily make a protectant that leaves a film, but the issue with most is that it collects dirt and dust. This creates an extremely thin, protective layer that dries dry. It doesn’t leave dust, dirt, or fingerprints on it.”

When asking Chris about the different uses for this product, he explained to us that there are multiple scenarios where KCP22 would work great. “You can use this as a general metal protectant, die protection, off-road suspension, and you can even use it as an anti-splatter fluid for laser cutting tables,” he said. “The dies, once used in manufacturing, often get put up in inventory. Hands are all over them and what they’ll do is rust on the shelf. As for the laser cutting tables, traditionally you have to brush off the slag but when using our product, it will just wipe off with a paper towel.”

Targeted to hit the shelves this coming January, Klotz Synthetics is very excited about this exciting new product. Chris went on to tell us that their target audience at first is the Powersports market. “UTV’s, four-wheelers, or even full-size trucks with unpainted suspension parts are at risk of rust and corrosion. They’ll use this for those areas just to keep them clean,” he said. “Machine shops and hand tools at home even, this product will cover quite a bit of area.”

