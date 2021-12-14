PRI 2021: Lucas Oil Penetrates Engine And Transmission Fluid Market

By James Elkins December 14, 2021

When it comes to brand-name oils, there is one that continues to push the envelope with new developments. The team at Lucas Oil Products is constantly introducing new products that help in specific categories for specific needs. At this year’s 2021 PRI, they reintroduced two new products for the market. The FL-0 synthetic low-viscosity racing engine oil and the Type F semi-synthetic automatic transmission fluid. While these products were both created two years ago, their debut was blocked by COVID.

Breaking It Down With Lucas Oil

We sat down with Lucas Oil’s director of research and development, Tom Bogner, to discuss the new products. “We developed the FL-0 low viscosity racing fluid with the Pro Stock and Comp Eliminator class in mind,” said Bogner. “It’s really meant for dry-sumped pushrod engines that can adjust the pressure. However, the FL-0 still holds vacuum really well. Unfortunately, it is a little too light for the VVTI modular engines as those do best with 0-10 or 0-20.”

Bogner then informed us of the Type F semi-synthetic automatic transmission fluid. “We developed the semi-synthetic based on specifications that transmission manufacturers had requested. While we already had a marine-based full synthetic Type F, it was not geared towards racers,” said Bogner. “The market lacked a Type F semi-synthetic, which is where we found our place. That being said, the Lucas Oil Sure-Shift is still one of the best sellers and has been tested within the confirms of Type F transmissions with no issues.”

While COVID held back new product launches, it didn’t hold Lucas Oil engineers from producing new products. We are now seeing Lucas Oil push harder on new fluids. There have been rumors they are even producing a new multi-fluid line of low viscosity ATF that meets the Mercon SP and LV. Stay tuned to Lucas Oil as they continue to introduce new products.

