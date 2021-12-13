PRI 2021: RC Comp Teases Potential New Beadlock Ring Design

The beauty of having an expansive machine shop in-house at your production facility is that you can quickly utilize design software to draw up and program a part and run a small series of parts — or even a single part — for testing. The team at RC Components has precisely that (which you can view in a recent tour by Dragzine of its Kentucky facility), and in the build-up to the PRI Show, it went to the drawing board to add some new flair to its popular lineup of drag racing wheels. What it came up with, armed with design styling cues from its highly popular and aggressive motorcycle wheels, was a new beadlock ring that incorporates polished notches around the black anodized outer ring, splitting the “TEAM RC COMP” lettering.

RC is quick to point out — and we will reiterate it here — that this product is not currently in production and you can’t call and order a set, but rather, the team used its ability to produce a display part to bring it out to PRI and gauge interest from racers in adding it to the lineup. This is really how RC’s drag racing business even came to be in the first place, as CEO Rick Ball machined a set of wheels for himself and went into full production following overwhelming demand from those who saw them. So if you like what you see in these new beadlock rings, give RC a call and let them know you dig it!

These rings, like the standard flush-face ring, feature spaced “teeth’ on the inside surface that provide an added clamping mechanism with the tire bead to keep even the highest of horsepower cars from spinning the rim on the tire at launch. So not only are you getting a great-looking part, but one that works, too.