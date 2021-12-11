PRI 2021: The PRI Membership Program Continues To Gain Momentum

The Performance Racing Industry (PRI) was founded by Steve Lewis as a way for people in the racing industry to network and grow their businesses. PRI has expanded and changed dramatically during its existence, and its new membership program is here to help the organization defend the racing industry from government overreach.

When you attend the PRI show the first thing you notice is the sheer volume of companies that are in attendance that represent every facet of the racing industry. Each of these companies would feel the impact of an erroneous interpretation of the EPA’s Clean Air Act. PRI’s goal is to unite the entire aftermarket automotive industry to a singular voice that can help stop this from happening.

The PRI Membership Program is designed to help fight for the aftermarket automotive industry in Washington DC. Jon Shakill from PRI explains what the membership program is all about.

“The Membership Program is important because we’ve seen the industry is under attack, so we started the Save Our Race Cars campaign to make sure our industry and race cars will be around for decades to come. The RPM act is critical and we need to get that passed because it clarifies that the enforcement of the Clean Air Act doesn’t include not allowing streetcars to be turned into dedicated race cars. PRI is all about building, promoting, and protecting the racing industry, the PRI Membership Program will help keep that going.”

In 2022 anyone who wants to attend the PRI show will need to be a part of the membership program. If you want to learn more about the program, what it does, and what benefits it offers you can check out PRI’s website right here.