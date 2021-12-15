While at PRI 2021 the other week, we bumped into Art Malczewski, Marketing Manager for Vibrant Performance. True to his title, the exuberant salesman showed us around the company’s booth, and pointed out some of the latest and greatest wears from the Vibrant brand, with the following items being our top pics.

Vibrant Performance has long been known for its forced induction and piping solutions, both on the intake and cooling end, as well as the, spent fume side. In keeping with what it knows best, the brand’s PRI booth this year showcased its industry-leading line of intercooler and oil cooler end tanks and cores, a simple solution for those looking to fab up their own one-off forced induction system.

These intercooler components sat beside a shining line of Vibrant Performance’s HD Full Clamp Assemblies, which came complete with silicone couplers, integrated stainless and titanium weld ferrules, and O-rings for greater sealing power. 100-percent billet in nature and torture tested all the way up to 800 psi, these clamps provide a secure coupling solution, while still allowing a safe amount of flex between chassis-mounted intercoolers and the motor. Sizes on these clamp assemblies range anywhere from 2–5 inches.

There was also an all-new catch can set up on display, which now features an optional baffle insert for reducing backpressure blowby, along with an intriguing adapter kit for oil cooling, which Vibrant refers to as a “Universal Thermostatic Oil Cooler Sandwich Adapter Kit.”

Available both with and without a spacer, this aluminum and steel bolt-on adapter kit features an integrated thermostat for reducing warm-up time in cold-start situations, and will fully open at 180-degrees Fahrenheit. Each of these adapters comes with integrated -10 ORB inlet/outlet ports and is accompanied by a duo of 10 AN Male Flare adapter fittings. Both the adapter and the oil filter spacer affixed to it feature 1/8-inch NPT ports and port plugs, allowing endless installation options for those looking for oil temperature, pressure sensor, and auxiliary oil solutions.