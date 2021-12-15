PRI 2021: Vibrant Performance Teases Clamps, Intercoolers, and More

By Micah Wright December 15, 2021

While at PRI 2021 the other week, we bumped into Art Malczewski, Marketing Manager for Vibrant Performance. True to his title, the exuberant salesman showed us around the company’s booth, and pointed out some of the latest and greatest wears from the Vibrant brand, with the following items being our top pics.

Vibrant Performance has long been known for its forced induction and piping solutions, both on the intake and cooling end, as well as the, spent fume side. In keeping with what it knows best, the brand’s PRI booth this year showcased its industry-leading line of intercooler and oil cooler end tanks and cores, a simple solution for those looking to fab up their own one-off forced induction system.

Universal, ready-to-fabricate intercooler tanks from Vibrant Performance on display at PRI 2021.

Universal, ready-to-fabricate intercooler tanks from Vibrant Performance on display at PRI 2021.

These intercooler components sat beside a shining line of Vibrant Performance’s HD Full Clamp Assemblies, which came complete with silicone couplers, integrated stainless and titanium weld ferrules, and O-rings for greater sealing power. 100-percent billet in nature and torture tested all the way up to 800 psi, these clamps provide a secure coupling solution, while still allowing a safe amount of flex between chassis-mounted intercoolers and the motor. Sizes on these clamp assemblies range anywhere from 2–5 inches.

Vibrant Performance's HD Full Clamp Assembly setups are available in sizes ranging from 2–5 inches.

Vibrant Performance’s HD Full Clamp Assembly setups are available in sizes ranging from 2–5 inches.

There was also an all-new catch can set up on display, which now features an optional baffle insert for reducing backpressure blowby, along with an intriguing adapter kit for oil cooling, which Vibrant refers to as a “Universal Thermostatic Oil Cooler Sandwich Adapter Kit.”

Available both with and without a spacer, this aluminum and steel bolt-on adapter kit features an integrated thermostat for reducing warm-up time in cold-start situations, and will fully open at 180-degrees Fahrenheit. Each of these adapters comes with integrated -10 ORB inlet/outlet ports and is accompanied by a duo of 10 AN Male Flare adapter fittings. Both the adapter and the oil filter spacer affixed to it feature 1/8-inch NPT ports and port plugs, allowing endless installation options for those looking for oil temperature, pressure sensor, and auxiliary oil solutions.

A close look at the new baffled catch can from Vibrant Performance.

A close look at the new baffled catch can from Vibrant Performance.

 

 

 

 

 

Article Sources

Vibrant Performance
https://vibrantperformance.com
(905) 564-2808

More Sources

Performance Racing Industry
https://performanceracing.com/
(949) 499-5413

About the author

Micah Wright

Raised on LEGOs by grandfathers who insisted on fixing everything themselves, Micah has been a petrolhead in training since age four. His favorite past times include craft beer, strong cigars, fast cars, and culinary creativity in all of its forms.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading